Projecting the NCHSAA baseball playoffs

Conference finish and MaxPreps.com ranking will factor into this year’s baseball playoffs. Here’s how.
To round out the 48- or 64-team field, teams will get in by their conference finish: first the 1s all get in (sorted by adjusted MaxPreps rank, hereafter referred to as the AMPR), then the 2s (also sorted by their AMPR), then conference tournament champions, then the 3s (also sorted by AMPR), 4s (also sorted by AMPR) and 5s (also sorted by AMPR) until you hit either 48 or 64.
So that decides who gets in.
But it does not decide where everyone gets seeded.
The 1s are seeded first, then the 2s. Then 3s that come from 9- or 10-team conferences (note: this only happens in 2A and 1A).
But the remaining 3s, 4s, 5s and conference tournament champs (those that are not already seeded as a 1 or 2) are scrambled together and sorted by AMPR to fill out the rest of the bracket.
There are 48 playoff teams in 1A and 4A and 64 in 2A and 3A. Half go in the west and half go in the east, based on the location of each individual school.
Adjusted MaxPreps rankings are on the NCHSAA website each Monday morning. AMPR takes out margin of victory from its computer formula. We will update the projections each week around that same time.
How we do projections
WE DO NOT CHECK CONFERENCE STANDINGS UNTIL THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF THE SEASON. THAT WOULD TAKE A LOT OF TIME RIGHT NOW.
INSTEAD, WE ARE USING THE AMPR TO PROJECT WHERE ALL TEAMS FINISH IN THE FINAL STANDINGS. THAT’S WHY IT’S CALLED A PROJECTION.
Notes
Teams in the left column are automatic berths. The right column are at-large teams with their projected conference finish.
Teams that are underlined represent either the last 1-seed or 2-seed in that respective bracket.
“/” divides each bracket in half.
*-These two teams are tied for a seed that needs the conference tournament to help break the tie, or schedule a tiebreaker game.
Last projection update: Tuesday, April 10
Last AMPR release: Monday, April 9
Automatic bids - 4A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Northwestern
1. South Caldwell
South Meck
1. Providence
2. Ardrey Kell
3. South Mecklenburg
4. Olympic
I-Meck
1. Lake Norman
2. Hough
3. Mooresville
4. Hopewell
Southwestern
1. Myers Park
2. Hickory Ridge
3. East Mecklenburg
4. Porter Ridge
Central Piedmont
1. West Forsyth
2. East Forsyth
3. Davie County
4. Reagan
Metro
1. Northwest Guilford
2. Grimsley
3. High Point Central
4. Page
Sandhills Athletic
1. Pinecrest
2. Richmond
3. Jack Britt
4. Scotland
Triangle 6
1. Green Hope
2. Jordan
3. Panther Creek
4. Riverside
Patriot Athletic
1. Pine Forest
3. South View
South Wake
1. Holly Springs
2. Garner
3. Apex
4. Middle Creek
5. Fuquay-Varina
Cap-7
1. Cardinal Gibbons
2. Leesville Road
3. Millbrook
4. Broughton
Northern Athletic
1. Corinth Holders
2. Wake Forest
3. Heritage
4. Rolesville
Mideastern
1. Ashley
5. Hoggard
Eastern Carolina
1. South Central
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
5-Hoggard 21 / 5-Fuquay-Varina 29 / 5-Butler 39 / cutoff line / 5-Cary 45 / 5-Glenn 46
4A East
1-Green Hope vs BYE; 16-Fuquay-Varina vs 17-Millbrook
8-Pine Forest vs BYE; 9-Garner vs 24-South View
4-Ashley vs BYE; 13-Apex vs 20-Broughton
5-South Central vs BYE; 12-Wake Forest vs 21-Panther Creek
/
3-Holly Springs vs BYE; 14-Hoggard vs 19-Heritage
6-Pinecrest vs BYE; 11-Leesville Road vs 22-Riverside
2-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 15-Middle Creek vs 18-Jack Britt
7-Corinth Holders vs BYE; 10-Jordan vs 23-Rolesville
4A West
1-Providence vs BYE; 16-Porter Ridge vs 17-Scotland
8-Hickory Ridge vs BYE; 9-East Forsyth vs 24-Hopewell
4-South Caldwell vs BYE; 13-Davie County vs 20-Olympic
5-Lake Norman vs BYE; 12-East Mecklenburg vs 21-Mooresville
/
3-West Forsyth vs BYE; 14-Reagan vs 19-Butler
6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 11-Hough vs 22-High Point Central
2-Myers Park vs BYE; 15-South Mecklenburg vs 18-Grimsley
7-Ardrey Kell vs BYE; 10-Richmond vs 23-Page
Automatic bids - 3A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Western Mountain
1. TC Roberson
2. AC Reynolds
3. Tuscola
4. Asheville
Northwestern
1. Alexander Central
3. Hickory
4. Freedom
Big South
1. North Gaston
2. Crest
3. Burns
4. Cramer
North Piedmont
1. Carson
2. East Rowan
3. West Rowan
4. North Iredell
Southern Carolina
1. Marvin Ridge
2. Cuthbertson
3. Weddington
4. Piedmont
South Piedmont
1. Cox Mill
2. Jay M Robinson
3. Central Cabarrus
4. Sun Valley
Piedmont Triad
1. Southwest Guilford
2. Mount Tabor
3. Western Guilford
Mid-Piedmont
1. Southeast Guilford
2. Southern Alamance
3. Southwestern Randolph
4. Eastern Guilford
Mid-State
1. Western Alamance
2. Eastern Alamance
3. Northern Guilford
4. Morehead
Big Eight
1. Chapel Hill
2. Cedar Ridge
3. Northwood
4. East Chapel Hill
Tri-County 6
1. Southern Lee
2. Union Pines
3. Western Harnett
4. Lee County
Patriot Athletic
1. Terry Sanford
4. Cape Fear
Greater Neuse River
1. East Wake
2. South Johnston
3. Clayton
4. West Johnston
Big East
1. Fike
2. Hunt
3. Rocky Mount
4. Southern Nash
Mideastern
1. New Hanover
3. Topsail
4. West Brunswick
Eastern Carolina
1. DH Conley
2. JH Rose
3. Southern Wayne
4. CB Aycock
Coastal
1. Swansboro
2. West Carteret
3. Havelock
4. Jacksonville
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
4-Piedmont 73 / 4-Eastern Guilford 76 / 4-Lee County 78 / cutoff line / 4-Dudley 98 / 5-North Buncombe 39 / 5-Forestview 42 / 5-Rockingham County 55 / 5-Orange 56
3A East
1-DH Conley vs 32-Lee County; 16-West Carteret vs 17-South Johnston
8-Swansboro vs 25-Clayton; 9-East Wake vs 24-Havelock
4-Fike vs 29-Western Harnett; 13-Eastern Alamance vs 20-Southern Wayne
5-Chapel Hill vs 28-Rocky Mount; 12-Hunt vs 21-West Brunswick
/
3-Western Alamance vs 30-Southern Nash; 14-Union Pines vs 19-Topsail
6-Terry Sanford vs 27-West Johnston; 11-Southern Alamance vs 22-Northwood
2-New Hanover vs 31-Cape Fear; 15-Cedar Ridge vs 18-CB Aycock
7-Southern Lee vs 26-Jacksonville; 10-JH Rose vs 23-East Chapel Hill
3A West
1-North Gaston vs 32-Western Guilford; 16-Tuscola vs 17-Northern Guilford
8-Southwest Guilford vs 25-Weddington; 9-Crest vs 24-Central Cabarrus
4-Marvin Ridge vs 29-North Iredell; 13-Cuthbertson vs 20-Cramer
5-Carson vs 28-; 12-Jay M Robinson vs 21-Southwestern Randolph
/
3-TC Roberson vs 30-Piedmont; 14-Hickory vs 19-Burns
6-Alexander Central vs 27-Freedom; 11-East Rowan vs 22-West Rowan
2-Southeast Guilford vs 31-Eastern Guilford; 15-Mount Tabor vs 18-Asheville
7-Cox Mill vs 26-Sun Valley; 10-AC Reynolds vs 23-Morehead
Automatic bids - 2A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Mountain Six
1. Smoky Mountain
2. Franklin
3. Brevard
4. Pisgah
Western Highlands
1. Mountain Heritage
Southwestern
1. R-S Central
2. South Point
3. East Rutherford
4. East Gaston
Northwestern Foothills
1. Hibriten
2. Bunker Hill
3. Foard
4. Patton
South Fork
1. Bandys
2. North Lincoln
3. Lake Norman Charter
4. Lincolnton
Mountain Valley
1. West Wilkes
4. North Wilkes
Western Piedmont
1. Forbush
2. North Surry
3. Walkertown
4. West Stokes
Central Carolina
1. Ledford
2. North Davidson
3. West Davidson
4. Salisbury
Rocky River
1. West Stanly
2. Mount Pleasant
3. Anson County
4. East Montgomery
PAC-7
1. Randleman
2. Providence Grove
3. Jordan-Matthews
4. Wheatmore
Mid-State
1. NCSSM
2. Carrboro
3. Bartlett Yancey
Three Rivers
1. Whiteville
2. Fairmont
3. Red Springs
4. South Columbus
Northern Carolina
1. Bunn
2. South Granville
3. Roanoke Rapids
4. JF Webb
East Central
1. East Duplin
2. Midway
3. Spring Creek
4. Clinton
Eastern Plains
1. Nash Central
2. North Johnston
3. Beddingfield
4. Farmville Central
Eastern Carolina
1. West Craven
2. Washington
3. North Lenoir
4. Greene Central
Coastal 8
1. Croatan
2. Dixon
4. Trask
Northeastern Coastal
1. Currituck County
2. Bertie
3. Hertford County
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
4-East Montgomery 70 / 4-Trask 75 / 4-North Wilkes 85 / cutoff line / 4-Northeastern 90 / 4-Reidsville 92 / Madison County 103
2A East
1-West Craven vs 32-Bartlett Yancey; 16-Carrboro vs 17-Dixon
8-Croatan vs 25-South Columbus; 9-NCSSM vs 24-Roanoke Rapids
4-Bunn vs 29-JF Webb; 13-Fairmont vs 20-Greene Central
5-Currituck County vs 28-Clinton; 12-Providence Grove vs 21-Red Springs
/
3-Randleman vs 30-Trask; 14-Midway vs 19-North Lenoir
6-East Duplin vs 27-Farmville Central; 11-South Granville vs 22-Jordan-Matthews
2-Whiteville vs 31-Hertford County; 15-North Johnston vs 18-Bertie
7-Nash Central vs 26-Beddingfield; 10-Washington vs 23-Spring Creek
2A West
1-R-S Central vs 32-North Wilkes; 16-Bunker Hill vs 17-West Davidson
8-West Wilkes vs 25-East Gaston; 9-Mountain Heritage vs 24-Walkertown
4-Smoky Mountain vs 29-Patton; 13-Franklin vs 20-Lincolnton
5-Forbush vs 28-Wheatmore; 12-South Point vs 21-Salisbury
/
3-Ledford vs 30-West Stokes; 14-North Surry vs 19-Lake Norman Charter
6-West Stanly vs 27-Foard; 11-North Davidson vs 22-Brevard
2-Bandys vs 31-East Montgomery; 15-Mount Pleasant vs 18-East Rutherford
7-Hibriten vs 26-Anson County; 10-North Lincoln vs 23-Pisgah
Automatic bids - 1A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Smoky Mountain
1. Murphy
2. Rosman
3. Swain County
4. Andrews
Western Highlands
1. Polk County
3. Mitchell County
Southern Piedmont
1. Lincoln Charter
2. Cherryville
3. Highland Tech
Mountain Valley
1. East Wilkes
3. Starmount
PAC-7
1. Pine Lake Prep
2. Mountain Island
3. Queen’s Grant
Northwest
1. East Surry
2. North Stokes
3. Mount Airy
4. South Stokes
Yadkin Valley
1. Uwharrie Charter
2. North Stanly
3. South Stanly
4. North Moore
Central Tar Heel
1. Chatham Central
2. Chatham Charter
3. River Mill Academy
Three Rivers
1. West Columbus
North Central
1. Voyager Academy
2. Falls Lake Academy
3. East Wake Academy
4. Oxford Prep
Northern Carolina
1. Louisburg
Carolina 1A
1. Rosewood
2. North Duplin
3. Lakewood
Tar-Roanoke
1. KIPP Pride
2. North Edgecombe
3. Southeast Halifax
Coastal 8
1. East Carteret
Coastal Plains
1. Riverside (W)
2. Northside (P)
3. Pamlico County
Albemarle
1. Gates County
2. Perquimans
3. Manteo
4. Edenton Holmes
Atlantic 6
1. Bear Grass Charter
2. Mattamuskeet
3. Columbia
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
4-Edenton Holmes 23 / 4-Andrews 27 / 4-Oxford Prep 33 / 4-North Moore 34 / 4-South Stokes 38 cutoff line / 4-Bessemer City 46 / Union Academy 53 / 4-Tarboro 57 / 4-Pender 59 / 4-Princeton 67
1A East
1-Gates County vs BYE; 16-North Edgecombe vs 17-East Wake Academy
8-East Carteret vs BYE; 9-Louisburg vs 24-Southeast Halifax
4-Riverside (Williamston) vs BYE; 13-Northside (Pinetown) vs 20-Oxford Prep
5-West Columbus vs BYE; 12-Falls Lake Academy vs 21-Columbia
/
3-Bear Grass Charter vs BYE; 14-North Duplin vs 19-Edenton Holmes
6-Rosewood vs BYE; 11-Perquimans vs 22-Pamlico County
2-Voyager Academy vs BYE; 15-Mattamuskeet vs 18-Manteo
7-Chatham Central vs BYE; 10-KIPP Pride vs 23-Lakewood
1A West
1-Murphy vs BYE; 16-Andrews vs 17-Mount Airy
8-North Stanly vs BYE; 9-Rosman vs 24-River Mill Academy
4-Lincoln Charter vs BYE; 13-Mountain Island Charter vs 20-South Stokes
5-Polk County vs BYE; 12-Chatham Charter vs 21-Mitchell County
/
3-Uwharrie Charter vs BYE; 14-South Stanly vs 19-Queen’s Grant
6-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE; 11-Cherryville vs 22-Starmount
2-East Surry vs BYE; 15-Swain County vs 18-North Moore
7-East Wilkes vs BYE; 10-North Stokes vs 23-Highland Tech
