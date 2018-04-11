Inside-the-park home run made possible by teammates, opponents at NC high school game

The crowd erupted over an inside-the-park home run at Knightdale High School on Tuesday night, but the celebration wasn’t really about a run scored.
The cheers were for the Knights’ varsity baseball team manager Anthony Saunders.
Saunders, a sophomore with special needs, is on Knightdale’s official roster, but he had never had an at bat until Tuesday’s home game against the Heritage Huskies.
School leaders tweeted video of Saunders hitting a drop shot on the infield grass and taking off, with cheers propelling him around the bases. He was greeted at home plate by his Knightdale teammates, who hoisted him into the air.
“It was just one of those cool moments in sports, giving that young man the opportunity and the reaction from the teammates, the fans and the Heritage kids,” said Chris Smith, Knightdale’s assistant athletic director. “They got just as big a kick out of it.”
Knightdale coaches had been looking for an opportunity to get Saunders to the plate this season. Heritage baseball coach Thomas Ferrera said Knightdale coach Kevin Park brought up the possibility in the pregame meeting with the umpires.
Nothing was guaranteed, however. Only so much coordination is possible in baseball. Saunders had to make contact.
"I was all for it as soon as (Park) brought it up, and the umpires were behind it," Ferrera said. "I just wasn't sure how it would work in a game."
I worked well for Saunders. He connected on the second pitch from Heritage’s Logan Flowers in the bottom of the seventh.
Flowers then threw the ball down the first base side, enabling Saunders to round the bases for the inside-the-park homer.
The moment couldn't have happened without Flowers being willing to take a hit in a few statistical categories.
“He knew he was doing the right thing and he wanted to help out any way he could, that's why I used him," Ferrera said. "He was all for it."
