Watch: Granville Central's Carson Yancey delivers walk-off hit against JF Webb
Yancey stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second and two outs in a tied game when he singled to right field. Granville Central defeated rival JF Webb 6-5 in a Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball game.
Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.
Down 5-4 with two on and no one out, Andrew Smith belted a home run over the left-center wall at South Johnston's Bruce Coats Field to lift Bunn to a 7-5 victory over Wake Forest in the Johnston County Eastern Invitational championship game.
The Farmville Central Jaguars baseball team defeated the Southern Nash Firebirds 3-2 in the second day of the Golden Leaf Invitational on April 2, 2018. The play shown above is how Farmville tied the score 2-2.