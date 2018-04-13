Clinton's Taylor Spell scores first of three goals in win against Goldsboro

Yancey stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second and two outs in a tied game when he singled to right field. Granville Central defeated rival JF Webb 6-5 in a Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball game.
Trailing 2-1, Granville Central's girls soccer team scored after two passes over the goal mouth to earn a 2-2 tie with Southern Vance in Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer action on April 11, 2018.
Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.
Down 5-4 with two on and no one out, Andrew Smith belted a home run over the left-center wall at South Johnston's Bruce Coats Field to lift Bunn to a 7-5 victory over Wake Forest in the Johnston County Eastern Invitational championship game.
The Farmville Central Jaguars baseball team defeated the Southern Nash Firebirds 3-2 in the second day of the Golden Leaf Invitational on April 2, 2018. The play shown above is how Farmville tied the score 2-2.