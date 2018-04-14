Projecting the NCHSAA girls soccer playoffs

Conference finish and MaxPreps.com ranking will factor into this year’s girls soccer playoffs. Here’s how.
To round out the 48- or 64-team field, teams will get in by their conference finish: first the 1s all get in (sorted by adjusted MaxPreps rank, hereafter referred to as the AMPR), then the 2s (also sorted by their AMPR), then conference tournament champions, then the 3s (also sorted by AMPR), 4s (also sorted by AMPR) and 5s (also sorted by AMPR) until you hit either 48 or 64.
So that decides who gets in.
But it does not decide where everyone gets seeded.
The 1s are seeded first, then the 2s. Then 3s that come from 9- or 10-team conferences (note: this only happens in 2A and 1A).
But the remaining 3s, 4s, 5s and conference tournament champs (those that are not already seeded as a 1 or 2) are scrambled together and sorted by AMPR to fill out the rest of the bracket.
There are 48 playoff teams in 1A and 4A and 64 in 2A and 3A. Half go in the west and half go in the east, based on the location of each individual school.
Adjusted MaxPreps rankings are on the NCHSAA website each Monday morning. AMPR takes out margin of victory from its computer formula. We will update the projections each week around that same time.
How we do projections
WE DO NOT CHECK CONFERENCE STANDINGS UNTIL THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF THE SEASON. THAT WOULD TAKE A LOT OF TIME RIGHT NOW.
INSTEAD, WE ARE USING THE AMPR TO PROJECT WHERE ALL TEAMS FINISH IN THE FINAL STANDINGS. THAT’S WHY IT’S CALLED A PROJECTION.
Notes
Teams in the left column are automatic berths. The right column are at-large teams with their projected conference finish.
Teams that are underlined represent either the last 1-seed or 2-seed in that respective bracket.
“/” divides each bracket in half.
*-This split-conference 1-seed would be seeded with the wild-cards if the playoffs were to begin today because it is neither at .500 or above nor in the top-3 of its conference’s overall standings.
Last projection update: Friday, April 13
Last AMPR release: Monday, April 9
Automatic bids - 4A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Northwestern
1. South Caldwell
South Meck
1. Providence
2. South Mecklenburg
3. Ardrey Kell
4. Olympic
I-Meck
1. Hough
2. Lake Norman
3. Mooresville
4. Mallard Creek
Southwestern
1. Myers Park
2. Hickory Ridge
3. Porter Ridge
4. Butler
Central Piedmont
1. West Forysth
2. Reagan
3. East Forsyth
4. RJ Reynolds
Metro
1. Page
2. Northwest Guilford
3. Grimsley
4. Ragsdale
Sandhills Athletic
1. Pinecrest
2. Richmond
3. Jack Britt
4. Purnell Swett
Triangle 6
1. Green Hope
2. Athens Drive
3. Riverside
4. Panther Creek
Patriot Athletic
1. Pine Forest
4. Overhills
South Wake
1. Fuquay-Varina
2. Apex
3. Holly Springs
4. Apex Friendship
5. Garner
Cap-7
1. Leesville Road
2. Millbrook
3. Broughton
4. Sanderson
Northern Athletic
1. Corinth Holders
2. Wakefield
3. Heritage
4. Wake Forest
Mideastern
1. Ashley
2. Laney
3. Hoggard
Eastern Carolina
1. New Bern
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
4-Panther Creek 53 / 4-Purnell Swett 54 / 5-Garner 40 / cutoff line / 5-Enloe 41 / 5-Independence 46 / 5-North Mecklenburg 49 / 5-South View 55
4A East
1-Ashley vs BYE; 16-Holly Springs vs 17-Sanderson
8-Laney vs BYE; 9-Apex vs 24-Panther Creek
4-Fuquay-Varina vs BYE; 13-Hoggard vs 20-Overhills
5-Corinth Holders vs BYE; 12-Athens Drive vs 21-Garner
/
3-Green Hope vs BYE; 14-Broughton vs 19-Jack Britt
6-Pine Forest vs BYE; 11-Wakefield vs 22-Wake Forest
2-Leesville Road vs BYE; 15-Heritage vs 18-Apex Friendship
7-New Bern vs BYE; 10-Millbrook vs 23-Riverside
4A West
1-West Forsyth vs BYE; 16-Olympic vs 17-Porter Ridge
8-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 9-South Mecklenburg vs 24-Purnell Swett
4-Page vs BYE; 13-Richmond vs 20-Grimsley
5-Pinecrest vs BYE; 12-Lake Norman vs 21-RJ Reynolds
/
3-Providence vs BYE; 14-East Forsyth vs 19-Mallard Creek
6-Hough vs BYE; 11-Hickory Ridge vs 22-Butler
2-Myers Park vs BYE; 15-Ardrey Kell vs 18-Mooresville
7-South Caldwell vs BYE; 10-Reagan vs 23-Ragsdale
Automatic bids - 3A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Western Mountain
1. AC Reynolds
2. Asheville
3. TC Roberson
4. Tuscola
Northwestern
1. Watauga
3. Hickory
4. Alexander Central
Big South
1. Crest
2. Kings Mountain
3. Forestview
4. Cramer
North Piedmont
1. South Iredell
2. Carson
3. North Iredell
4. West Rowan
Southern Carolina
1. Charlotte Catholic
2. Weddington
3. Cuthbertson
4. Marvin Ridge
5. Parkwood
South Piedmont
1. Cox Mill
2. Northwest Cabarrus
3. Central Cabarrus
4. Concord
Piedmont Triad
1. Southwest Guilford
2. Mount Tabor
3. Western Guilford
4. Parkland
Mid-Piedmont
1. Southern Alamance
2. Asheboro
3. Williams
4. Southeast Guilford
Mid-State
1. Northern Guilford
2. Western Alamance
3. Eastern Alamance
4. Rockingham County
Big Eight
1. East Chapel Hill
2. Chapel Hill
3. Cedar Ridge
4. Northern Durham
Tri-County 6
1. Lee County
2. Union Pines
3. Harnett Central
4. Triton
Patriot Athletic
1. Terry Sanford
2. Gray’s Creek
Greater Neuse River
1. Clayton
2. West Johnston
3. Cleveland
4. East Wake
Big East
1. Hunt
2. Fike
3. Rocky Mount
4. Franklinton
Mideastern
1. New Hanover
5. South Brunswick
Eastern Carolina
1. DH Conley
3. JH Rose
4. Eastern Wayne
Coastal
1. White Oak
2. West Carteret
3. Swansboro
4. Jacksonville
5. Havelock
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
4-Franklinton 83 / 4-West Rowan 86 / 5-Parkwood 42 / 5-Havelock 46 / cutoff line / 5-Northwood 58 / 5-West Henderson 60 / 5-McMichael 64
3A East
1-Southern Alamance vs 32-Franklinton; 16-JH Rose vs 17-Swansboro
8-Lee County vs 25-Southeast Guilford; 9-Clayton vs 24-Williams
4-West Carteret vs 29-Cleveland; 13-Union Pines vs 20-South Brunswick
5-East Chapel Hill vs 28-Triton; 12-Gray’s Creek vs 21-Eastern Alamance
/
3-Terry Sanford vs 30-Eastern Wayne; 14-West Johnston vs 19-Cedar Ridge
6-New Hanover vs 27-Rocky Mount; 11-West Carteret vs 22-Northern Durham
2-White Oak vs 31-East Wake; 15-Fike vs 18-Jacksonville
7-DH Conley vs 26-Harnett Central; 10-Hunt vs 23-Havelock
3A West
1-Charlotte Catholic vs 32-West Rowan; 16-Carson vs 17-TC Roberson
8-Watauga vs 25-Cramer; 9-Weddington vs 24-Parkwood
4-Southwest Guilford vs 29-Parkland; 13-Asheboro vs 20-Marvin Ridge
5-Cox Mill vs 28-Concord; 12-Kings Mountain vs 21-Forestview
/
3-South Iredell vs 30-Alexander Central; 14-Northwest Cabarrus vs 19-Cuthbertson
6-Crest vs 27-Western Guilford; 11-Mount Tabor vs 22-Tuscola
2-AC Reynolds vs 31-Rockingham County; 15-Western Alamance vs 18-Hickory
7-Northern Guilford vs 26-North Iredell; 10-Asheville vs 23-Central Cabarrus
Automatic bids - 2A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Mountain Six
1. Hendersonville
2. Smoky Mountain
3. Franklin
4. Pisgah
Western Highlands
1. Owen
3. Madison County
Southwestern
1. South Point
2. R-S Central
3. Shelby
4. Chase
Northwestern Foothills
1. Hibriten
2. Foard
3. West Iredell
4. Patton
South Fork
1. Lake Norman Charter
2. East Lincoln
3. Lincolnton
4. Newton-Conover
Mountain Valley
1. Wilkes Central
3. Ashe County
Western Piedmont
1. Forbush
2. West Stokes
3. Atkins
4. North Surry
Central Carolina
1. Salisbury
2. West Davidson
3. South Rowan
4. North Davidson
Rocky River
1. CATA
2. East Montgomery
3. West Stanly
4. Forest Hills
PAC-7
1. Wheatmore
2. Trinity
3. Randleman
4. Jordan-Matthews
Mid-State
1. Carrboro
2. DSA
3. NCSSM
Three Rivers
1. East Bladen
2. Whiteville
3. St. Pauls
Northern Carolina
1. Roanoke Rapids
2. South Granville
3. Bunn
4. Southern Vance
East Central
1. Clinton
2. Spring Creek
3. East Duplin
4. Midway
Eastern Plains
1. Nash Central
2. SouthWest Edgecombe
3. Beddingfield
Eastern Carolina
1. Washington
2. South Lenoir
3. Greene Central
Coastal 8
1. Richlands
2. Dixon
3. Southwest Onslow
4. Croatan
Northeastern Coastal
1. First Flight
2. Currituck County
3. Northeastern
4. Pasquotank County
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
4-Patton 76 / 4-Pasquotank County 77 / 4-Jordan-Matthews 81 / cutoff line / 4-Bartlett Yancey 83 / 4-North Lenoir 84 / 4-North Pitt 86 / 5-Central Davidson 29
2A East
1-Richlands vs 32-Jordan-Matthews; 16-South Lenoir vs 17-East Montgomery
8-Nash Central vs 25-Greene Central; 9-Dixon vs 24-Randleman
4-Roanoke Rapids vs 29-Beddingfield; 13-DSA vs 20-Croatan
5-East Bladen vs 28-NCSSM; 12-South Granville vs 21-East Duplin
/
3-Clinton vs 30-Pasquotank County; 14-SouthWest Edgecombe vs 19-Southwest Onslow
6-Carrboro vs 27-Southern Vance; 11-Currituck County vs 22-Midway
2-First Flight vs 31-St. Pauls; 15-Trinity vs 18-Whiteville
7-Washington vs 26-Northeastern; 10-Spring Creek vs 23-Bunn
2A West
1-Lake Norman Charter vs 32-Patton; 16-East Lincoln vs 17-South Rowan
8-South Point vs 25-North Surry; 9-CATA vs 24-Atkins
4-Forbush vs 29-West Stanly; 13-West Stokes vs 20-West Iredell
5-Hibriten vs 28-Chase; 12-Smoky Mountain vs 21-Lincolnton
/
3-Salisbury vs 30-Forest hills; 14-R-S Central vs 19-Franklin
6-Owen vs 27-Pisgah; 11-West Davidson vs 22-Newton-Conover
2-Hendersonville vs 31-Ashe County; 15-Foard vs 18-North Davidson
7-Wilkes Central vs 26-Shelby; 10-Wheatmore vs 23-Madison County
Automatic bids - 1A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Smoky Mountain
1. Murphy
2. Hayesville
3. Highlands
4. Swain County
Western Highlands
1. Polk County
Southern Piedmont
1. Lincoln Charter
2. Thomas Jefferson
3. Highland Tech
4. Piedmont Community
Mountain Valley
1. Starmount
4. Elkin
5. East Wilkes
PAC-7
1. Pine Lake Prep
2. Union Academy
3. CSD
4. Mountain Island Charter
5. Queen’s Grant
Northwest
1. Bishop McGuinness
2. South Stokes
3. Mount Airy
4. East Surry
Yadkin Valley
1. Gray Stone Day
2. South Davidson
3. North Moore
4. West Montgomery
Central Tar Heel
1. Research Triangle
2. Raleigh Charter
3. Woods Charter
4. Chatham Charter
5. River Mill Academy
Three Rivers
1. West Columbus*
North Central
1. Franklin Academy
2. East Wake Academy
3. Roxboro Community
4. Voyager Academy
5. Vance Charter
Northern Carolina
1. Granville Central*
Carolina 1A
1. Neuse Charter
2. Princeton
3. Lakewood
4. Hobbton
Tar-Roanoke
Coastal 8
1. East Carteret*
Coastal Plains
1. Southside
2. Tarboro
Albemarle
1. Manteo
2. Edenton Holmes
3. Camden County
Atlantic 6
1. Cape Hatteras
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
5-River Mill Academy 33 / 5-East Wilkes 41 / 5-Queen’s Grant 40 / 5-Vance Charter 42 / cutoff line / 5-Rosewood 48 / 5-North Stanly 49 / 5-Bessemer City 61
1A East
1-Franklin Academy vs BYE; 16-Voyager Academy vs 17-Chatham Charter
8-Raleigh Charter vs BYE; 9-Princeton vs 24-West Columbus
4-Manteo vs BYE; 13-Roxboro Community vs 20-Granville Central
5-Cape Hatteras vs BYE; 12-East Carteret vs 21-Lakewood
/
3-Neuse Charter vs BYE; 14-North Moore vs 19-Camden County
6-Southside vs BYE; 11-Tarboro vs 22-Vance Charter
2-Research Triangle vs BYE; 15-Woods Charter vs 18-River Mill Academy
7-East Wake Academy vs BYE; 10-Edenton Holmes vs 23-Hobbton
1A West
1-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE; 16-Elkin vs 17-East Wilkes
8-Union Academy vs BYE; 9-South Stokes vs 24-Piedmont Community
4-Starmount vs BYE; 13-CSD vs 20-Highland Tech
5-Gray Stone Day vs BYE; 12-Thomas Jefferson vs 21-West Montgomery
/
3-Bishop McGuinness vs BYE; 14-Mountain Island Charter vs 19-Queen’s Grant
6-Murphy vs BYE; 11-Hayesville vs 22-Swain County
2-Lincoln Charter vs BYE; 15-Mount Airy vs 18-Highlands
7-Polk County vs BYE; 10-South Davidson vs 23-East Surry
Comments