Here's nine different walk-up songs used by North Lenoir's baseball team

Leesville Road's Malina Pardo scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Sanderson on April 16, 2018. Pardo took a free kick from just outside the box and sent it into the upper left corner to keep the Pride undefeated.
Rosewood was waiting to see if a second umpire would arrive for its home softball game against Hobbton on April 12, 2018. To pass the time, the Eagles players danced to 'Bikers Shuffle' and the 'Wobble.'
Yancey stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second and two outs in a tied game when he singled to right field. Granville Central defeated rival JF Webb 6-5 in a Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball game.
Trailing 2-1, Granville Central's girls soccer team scored after two passes over the goal mouth to earn a 2-2 tie with Southern Vance in Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer action on April 11, 2018.
Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.