Meet this year's Chapel Hill/Lincoln High sports hall of fame class

Chapel Hill High School will induct five new members to the Chapel Hill/Lincoln sports hall of fame on Saturday in the CHHS cafeteria.
The hall combines the history of Chapel Hill with that of Lincoln, which was town's blacks-only school until it closed in 1966 as part of desegregation. This year's class includes:
James Atwater Jr (Lincoln, class of 1958): Atwater was a fullback on the 1957 and 1958 undefeated Lincoln High teams and earned a trip to the Shrine Bowl in 1958. He went on to play at Maryland State (now Maryland-Eastern Shore).
Rick Bynum (Chapel Hill coach, class of 1975): Bynum was a two-time all-conference and all-area football player and was the school's first to pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season. In a single game, he ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns. The Tigers went 15-5 during his final two seasons. He was also a basketball player. He played football at North Carolina A&T and later returned to Chapel Hill and coached for 26 seasons as a football assistant.
Peter Blackwell Cloutier (Chapel Hill, class of 1992): Cloutier won four state swimming events, taking the 100 and 200 freestyle in 1991 as well as in 1992. He also was a member of four winning relay teams — one in 1990, another in 1991 and two in 1992. His 1992 time in the 200 freestyle was a state meet record that stood for nine years and earned him All-America honors. He went on to swim at North Carolina.
Tiara Headen (Chapel Hill, class of 2004): Headen was a four-time all-conference player on the girls basketball who earned all-state honors her senior year. She was also a standout volleyball player. In basketball, she averaged 17.7 points per game her final year and scored more than 1,300 for her career. She went on to play at Iona.
Carly Smith (Chapel Hill, class of 2009): Smith won the 4A 100 backstroke in all four of her high school seasons and broke the NCHSAA record her senior year. She was the PAC-6 Conference swimmer of the year in 2007 and won team MVP honors in three seasons. Her efforts helped the Tigers win the 2008 4A state championship. During her high school career, she earned All-America status for her times in five different events and was a 2008 Olympic Trials qualifier. She had a standout college career at North Carolina, helping set four school records.
