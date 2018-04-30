Cardinal Gibbons' Caroline Kimel (8) advances on the defense with the ball. The Broughton Capitals visited the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Cardinal Gibbons' Caroline Kimel (8) advances on the defense with the ball. The Broughton Capitals visited the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 20, 2018. Ray Black III newsobserver.com
Cardinal Gibbons' Caroline Kimel (8) advances on the defense with the ball. The Broughton Capitals visited the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 20, 2018. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

High School Sports

NCHSAA girls lacrosse playoff brackets, 2018

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

April 30, 2018 09:19 AM

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association girls lacrosse playoffs begin Tuesday.

PrepsNow area teams in bold.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.

EAST

1st round (Tue. May 1):

WC-Topsail at WC-Northside (Jacksonville) / 1-Hoggard BYE

WC-Terry Sanford at WC-West Brunswick / 1-East Chapel Hill BYE

///

WC-Pinecrest at WC-Apex Friendship / 1-Cardinal Gibbons BYE

WC-Millbrook at WC-Heritage / 1-Apex BYE

2nd round (Fri. May 4):

WC at 1-Hoggard / 2-Chapel Hill at 1-New Bern

WC at 1-East Chapel Hill / 2-JH Rose at 2-Ashley

///

WC at 1-Cardinal Gibbons / 2-Green Hope at 2-Middle Creek

WC at 1-Apex / 2-Broughton at 2-Panther Creek

3rd round (Tue. May 8):

4th round (Fri. May 11):

East final (May 15):

State championship (May 18 or 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park

WEST

1st round (Tue. May 1):

WC-Cuthbertson at WC-Reagan / 1-Ragsdale BYE

WC-East Forsyth at WC-Page / 1-Mount Tabor BYE

///

WC-Marvin Ridge at WC-Butler / 1-Lake Norman BYE

WC-Sun Valley at WC-Hough / 1-Weddington BYE

2nd round (Fri. May 4):

WC at 1-Ragsdale / 2-Norht Davidson at 1-RJ Reynolds

WC at 1-Mount Tabor / 2-Northwest Guilford at 2-West Forsyth

///

WC at 1-Lake Norman/ 2-Ardrey Kell at 2-Charlotte Catholic

WC at 1-Weddington / 2-Hickory at 1-Myers Park

3rd round (Tue. May 8):

4th round (Fri. May 11):

East final (May 15):

State championship (May 18 or 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park

  Comments  