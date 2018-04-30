NCHSAA girls lacrosse playoff brackets, 2018

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association girls lacrosse playoffs begin Tuesday.
PrepsNow area teams in bold.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.
EAST
1st round (Tue. May 1):
WC-Topsail at WC-Northside (Jacksonville) / 1-Hoggard BYE
WC-Terry Sanford at WC-West Brunswick / 1-East Chapel Hill BYE
///
WC-Pinecrest at WC-Apex Friendship / 1-Cardinal Gibbons BYE
WC-Millbrook at WC-Heritage / 1-Apex BYE
2nd round (Fri. May 4):
WC at 1-Hoggard / 2-Chapel Hill at 1-New Bern
WC at 1-East Chapel Hill / 2-JH Rose at 2-Ashley
///
WC at 1-Cardinal Gibbons / 2-Green Hope at 2-Middle Creek
WC at 1-Apex / 2-Broughton at 2-Panther Creek
3rd round (Tue. May 8):
4th round (Fri. May 11):
East final (May 15):
State championship (May 18 or 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park
WEST
1st round (Tue. May 1):
WC-Cuthbertson at WC-Reagan / 1-Ragsdale BYE
WC-East Forsyth at WC-Page / 1-Mount Tabor BYE
///
WC-Marvin Ridge at WC-Butler / 1-Lake Norman BYE
WC-Sun Valley at WC-Hough / 1-Weddington BYE
2nd round (Fri. May 4):
WC at 1-Ragsdale / 2-Norht Davidson at 1-RJ Reynolds
WC at 1-Mount Tabor / 2-Northwest Guilford at 2-West Forsyth
///
WC at 1-Lake Norman/ 2-Ardrey Kell at 2-Charlotte Catholic
WC at 1-Weddington / 2-Hickory at 1-Myers Park
3rd round (Tue. May 8):
4th round (Fri. May 11):
East final (May 15):
State championship (May 18 or 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park
