Rocky Mount Prep outlasts North Edgecombe baseball 33-22
The Rocky Mount Prep Jaguars visited the North Edgecombe Warriors in a Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference high school baseball game on May 1, 2018. Rocky Mount Prep led 7-1 after two innings, but trailed 22-17 entering the last two innings.
Leesville Road's Malina Pardo scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Sanderson on April 16, 2018. Pardo took a free kick from just outside the box and sent it into the upper left corner to keep the Pride undefeated.