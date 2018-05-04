Roundup: lacrosse playoffs, conference titles and more

Middle Creek's Owen Caputo (22) ties the game 1-1 just a minute after the Cardinal Gibbons score. Coverage from Eastern Regionals of the 4A NCHSAA Boys Lacrosse playoffs between the Middle Creek Mustangs and Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Middle Creek defeats Cardinal Gibbons 14-8 to win the Eastern finals and heads to the state championship. Dean Strickland