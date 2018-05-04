Middle Creek's Owen Caputo (22) ties the game 1-1 just a minute after the Cardinal Gibbons score. Coverage from Eastern Regionals of the 4A NCHSAA Boys Lacrosse playoffs between the Middle Creek Mustangs and Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Middle Creek defeats Cardinal Gibbons 14-8 to win the Eastern finals and heads to the state championship.
Roundup: lacrosse playoffs, conference titles and more

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

May 04, 2018 08:22 PM

CARY

Owen Caputo made history on Friday.

The Middle Creek senior became North Carolina's all-time leading scorer in high school boys lacrosse in a game with Athens Drive in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs.

The previous record of 472 set by Tucker Hull of Providence High in Charlotte.

Caputo, who has signed with Duke, entered Friday's game with 471.

After assisting to his brother Jake to tie the mark, Owen scored unassisted with 5:48 left in the first quarter to break the record.

The Middle Creek senior became North Carolina's all-time leading scorer in high school boys lacrosse in a game with Athens Drive in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs on May 4, 2018. J. Mike Blake

