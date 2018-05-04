Roundup: lacrosse playoffs, conference titles and more

Owen Caputo made history on Friday.
The Middle Creek senior became North Carolina's all-time leading scorer in high school boys lacrosse in a game with Athens Drive in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs.
The previous record of 472 set by Tucker Hull of Providence High in Charlotte.
Caputo, who has signed with Duke, entered Friday's game with 471.
After assisting to his brother Jake to tie the mark, Owen scored unassisted with 5:48 left in the first quarter to break the record.
