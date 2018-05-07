NCHSAA girls soccer playoff brackets, 2018

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association girls soccer playoffs are underway.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.
4A East
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Hoggard vs BYE / 16-Corinth Holders vs 17-Sanderson
8-Broughton vs BYE / 9-Wakefield vs 24-Overhills
4-Fuquay-Varina vs BYE / 13-Ashley vs 20-Jack Britt
5-Heritage vs BYE / 12-Laney vs 21-Apex Friendship
/
3-Green Hope vs BYE / 14-Millbrook vs 19-Athens Drive
6-New Bern vs BYE / 11-Panther Creek vs 22-Cary
2-Leesville Road vs BYE / 15-Apex vs 18-Middle Creek
7-Pine Forest vs BYE / 10-Holly Springs vs 23-Wake Forest
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final (Tue. May 22):
State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State
4A West
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Myers Park vs BYE / 16-South Mecklenburg vs 17-Grimsley
8-West Forsyth vs BYE / 9-Page vs 24-Purnell Swett
4-Providence vs BYE / 13-Richmond vs 20-Porter Ridge
5-Reagan vs BYE / 12-Lake Norman vs 21-Butler
/
3-Pinecrest vs BYE / 14-Olympic vs 19-Mallard Creek
6-Hough vs BYE / 11-Hickory Ridge vs 22-RJ Reynolds
2-Northwest Guilford vs BYE / 15-East Forsyth vs 18-Mooresville
7-South Caldwell vs BYE / 10-Ardrey Kell vs 23-Ragsdale
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final (Tue. May 22):
State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State
3A East
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Southern Alamance vs 32-Smithfield-Selma / 16-Southern Lee vs 17-JH Rose
8-Clayton vs 25-Williams / 9-Union Pines vs 24-Havelock
4-Jacksonville vs 29-Rocky Mount / 13-Gray’s Creek vs 20-South Brunswick
5-New Hanover vs 28-Harnett Central / 12-East Chapel Hill vs 21-Western Alamance
/
3-Terry Sanford vs 30-Cleveland / 14-Hunt vs 19-White Oak
6-DH Conley vs 27-Lee County / 11-West Carteret vs 22-Cedar Ridge
2-Chapel Hill vs 31-Franklinton / 15-West Johnston vs 18-Swansboro
7-Eastern Alamance vs 26-CB Aycock / 10-Fike vs 23-Northern Durham
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final (Tue. May 22):
State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State
3A West
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Charlotte Catholic vs 32-Statesville / 16-Asheville vs 17-Watauga
8-AC Reynolds vs 25-Carson / 9-Weddington vs 24-Parkwood
4-TC Roberson vs 29-AL Brown / 13-Asheboro vs 20-Forestview
5-Southwest Guilford vs 28-McMichael / 12-Mount Tabor vs 21-Tuscola
/
3-South Iredell vs 30-Alexander Central / 14-Northwest Cabarrus vs 19-Marvin Ridge
6-Kings Mountain vs 27-Southeast Guilford / 11-Crest vs 22-Cramer
2-Cox Mill vs 31-North Forsyth / 15-North Iredell vs 18-Cuthbertson
7-Hickory vs 26-Western Guilford / 10-Northern Guilford vs 23-Central Cabarrus
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final (Tue. May 22):
State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State
2A East
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Dixon vs 32-Beddingfield / 16-Randleman vs 17-Greene Central
8-East Bladen vs 25-Northeastern / 9-Nash Central vs 24-NCSSM
4-Carrboro vs 29-Southern Vance / 13-DSA vs 20-Southwest Onslow
5-Roanoke Rapids vs 28-South Lenoir / 12-East Duplin vs 21-Spring Creek
/
3-Clinton vs 30-East Montgomery / 14-South Granville vs 19-Croatan
6-Trinity vs 27-SouthWest Edgecombe / 11-Currituck County vs 22-James Kenan
2-First Flight vs 31-Pasquotank County / 15-Whiteville vs 18-North Johnston
7-Washington vs 26-Bunn / 10-Richlands vs 23-Jordan-Matthews
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final (Tue. May 22):
State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State
2A West
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Salisbury vs 32-Patton / 16-Forest Hills vs 17-South Rowan
8-Owen vs 25-Maiden / 9-CATA vs 24-North Surry
4-Forbush vs 29-Wheatmore / 13-Smoky Mountain vs 20-West Iredell
5-Hibriten vs 28-Madison / 12-West Stokes vs 21-Franklin
/
3-Hendersonville vs 30-East Rutherford / 14-Foard vs 19-Lincolnton
6-R-S Central vs 27-Atkins / 11-South Point vs 22-Ashe County
2-Lake Norman Charter vs 31-West Stanly / 15-East Lincoln vs 18-North Davidson
7-Wilkes Central vs 26-East Henderson / 10-West Stokes vs 23-Shelby
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final (Tue. May 22):
State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State
1A East
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Franklin Academy vs BYE / 16-Voyager Academy vs 17-Edenton Holmes
8-Southside vs BYE / 9-East Wake Academy vs 24-Hobbton
4-Manteo vs BYE / 13-Roxboro Community vs 20-West Montgomery
5-Granville Central vs BYE / 12-East Carteret vs 21-River Mill Academy
/
3-Neuse Charter vs BYE / 14-North Moore vs 19-Vance Charter
6-Cape Hatteras vs BYE / 11-Princeton vs 22-Rosewood
2-Raleigh Charter vs BYE / 15-Woods Charter vs 18-Camden County
7-West Columbus vs BYE / 10-Research Triangle vs 23-Chatham Charter
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final (Tue. May 22):
State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State
1A West
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Union Academy vs BYE / 16-Elkin vs 17-Hayesville
8-Bishop McGuinness vs BYE / 9-Pine Lake Prep vs 24-Piedmont Community
4-Gray Stone Day vs BYE / 13-CSD vs 20-Queen’s Grant
5-Starmount vs BYE / 12-Highlands vs 21-Highland Tech
/
3-Lincoln Charter vs BYE / 14-Mount Airy vs 19-Swain County
6-Murphy vs BYE / 11-Thomas Jefferson vs 22-East Surry
2-South Stokes vs BYE / 15-Mountain Island Charter vs 18-East Wilkes
7-Polk County vs BYE / 10-South Davidson vs 23-Mitchell County
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final (Tue. May 22):
State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State
