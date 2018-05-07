Leesville Road celebrates a goal. The Leesville Pride and the Broughton Capitals girls high school soccer match was played in Raleigh on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Leesville Road celebrates a goal. The Leesville Pride and the Broughton Capitals girls high school soccer match was played in Raleigh on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Christine Richman newsobserver.com
Leesville Road celebrates a goal. The Leesville Pride and the Broughton Capitals girls high school soccer match was played in Raleigh on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Christine Richman newsobserver.com

High School Sports

NCHSAA girls soccer playoff brackets, 2018

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

May 07, 2018 11:06 AM

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association girls soccer playoffs are underway.

PrepsNow area teams in bold.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.

4A East

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Hoggard vs BYE / 16-Corinth Holders vs 17-Sanderson

8-Broughton vs BYE / 9-Wakefield vs 24-Overhills

4-Fuquay-Varina vs BYE / 13-Ashley vs 20-Jack Britt

5-Heritage vs BYE / 12-Laney vs 21-Apex Friendship

/

3-Green Hope vs BYE / 14-Millbrook vs 19-Athens Drive

6-New Bern vs BYE / 11-Panther Creek vs 22-Cary

2-Leesville Road vs BYE / 15-Apex vs 18-Middle Creek

7-Pine Forest vs BYE / 10-Holly Springs vs 23-Wake Forest

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final (Tue. May 22):

State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State

4A West

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Myers Park vs BYE / 16-South Mecklenburg vs 17-Grimsley

8-West Forsyth vs BYE / 9-Page vs 24-Purnell Swett

4-Providence vs BYE / 13-Richmond vs 20-Porter Ridge

5-Reagan vs BYE / 12-Lake Norman vs 21-Butler

/

3-Pinecrest vs BYE / 14-Olympic vs 19-Mallard Creek

6-Hough vs BYE / 11-Hickory Ridge vs 22-RJ Reynolds

2-Northwest Guilford vs BYE / 15-East Forsyth vs 18-Mooresville

7-South Caldwell vs BYE / 10-Ardrey Kell vs 23-Ragsdale

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final (Tue. May 22):

State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State

3A East

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Southern Alamance vs 32-Smithfield-Selma / 16-Southern Lee vs 17-JH Rose

8-Clayton vs 25-Williams / 9-Union Pines vs 24-Havelock

4-Jacksonville vs 29-Rocky Mount / 13-Gray’s Creek vs 20-South Brunswick

5-New Hanover vs 28-Harnett Central / 12-East Chapel Hill vs 21-Western Alamance

/

3-Terry Sanford vs 30-Cleveland / 14-Hunt vs 19-White Oak

6-DH Conley vs 27-Lee County / 11-West Carteret vs 22-Cedar Ridge

2-Chapel Hill vs 31-Franklinton / 15-West Johnston vs 18-Swansboro

7-Eastern Alamance vs 26-CB Aycock / 10-Fike vs 23-Northern Durham

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final (Tue. May 22):

State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State

3A West

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Charlotte Catholic vs 32-Statesville / 16-Asheville vs 17-Watauga

8-AC Reynolds vs 25-Carson / 9-Weddington vs 24-Parkwood

4-TC Roberson vs 29-AL Brown / 13-Asheboro vs 20-Forestview

5-Southwest Guilford vs 28-McMichael / 12-Mount Tabor vs 21-Tuscola

/

3-South Iredell vs 30-Alexander Central / 14-Northwest Cabarrus vs 19-Marvin Ridge

6-Kings Mountain vs 27-Southeast Guilford / 11-Crest vs 22-Cramer

2-Cox Mill vs 31-North Forsyth / 15-North Iredell vs 18-Cuthbertson

7-Hickory vs 26-Western Guilford / 10-Northern Guilford vs 23-Central Cabarrus

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final (Tue. May 22):

State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State

2A East

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Dixon vs 32-Beddingfield / 16-Randleman vs 17-Greene Central

8-East Bladen vs 25-Northeastern / 9-Nash Central vs 24-NCSSM

4-Carrboro vs 29-Southern Vance / 13-DSA vs 20-Southwest Onslow

5-Roanoke Rapids vs 28-South Lenoir / 12-East Duplin vs 21-Spring Creek

/

3-Clinton vs 30-East Montgomery / 14-South Granville vs 19-Croatan

6-Trinity vs 27-SouthWest Edgecombe / 11-Currituck County vs 22-James Kenan

2-First Flight vs 31-Pasquotank County / 15-Whiteville vs 18-North Johnston

7-Washington vs 26-Bunn / 10-Richlands vs 23-Jordan-Matthews

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final (Tue. May 22):

State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State

2A West

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Salisbury vs 32-Patton / 16-Forest Hills vs 17-South Rowan

8-Owen vs 25-Maiden / 9-CATA vs 24-North Surry

4-Forbush vs 29-Wheatmore / 13-Smoky Mountain vs 20-West Iredell

5-Hibriten vs 28-Madison / 12-West Stokes vs 21-Franklin

/

3-Hendersonville vs 30-East Rutherford / 14-Foard vs 19-Lincolnton

6-R-S Central vs 27-Atkins / 11-South Point vs 22-Ashe County

2-Lake Norman Charter vs 31-West Stanly / 15-East Lincoln vs 18-North Davidson

7-Wilkes Central vs 26-East Henderson / 10-West Stokes vs 23-Shelby

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final (Tue. May 22):

State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State

1A East

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Franklin Academy vs BYE / 16-Voyager Academy vs 17-Edenton Holmes

8-Southside vs BYE / 9-East Wake Academy vs 24-Hobbton

4-Manteo vs BYE / 13-Roxboro Community vs 20-West Montgomery

5-Granville Central vs BYE / 12-East Carteret vs 21-River Mill Academy

/

3-Neuse Charter vs BYE / 14-North Moore vs 19-Vance Charter

6-Cape Hatteras vs BYE / 11-Princeton vs 22-Rosewood

2-Raleigh Charter vs BYE / 15-Woods Charter vs 18-Camden County

7-West Columbus vs BYE / 10-Research Triangle vs 23-Chatham Charter

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final (Tue. May 22):

State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State

1A West

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Union Academy vs BYE / 16-Elkin vs 17-Hayesville

8-Bishop McGuinness vs BYE / 9-Pine Lake Prep vs 24-Piedmont Community

4-Gray Stone Day vs BYE / 13-CSD vs 20-Queen’s Grant

5-Starmount vs BYE / 12-Highlands vs 21-Highland Tech

/

3-Lincoln Charter vs BYE / 14-Mount Airy vs 19-Swain County

6-Murphy vs BYE / 11-Thomas Jefferson vs 22-East Surry

2-South Stokes vs BYE / 15-Mountain Island Charter vs 18-East Wilkes

7-Polk County vs BYE / 10-South Davidson vs 23-Mitchell County

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final (Tue. May 22):

State championship (Sat. May 26): at N.C. State

  Comments  