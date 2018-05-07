Pinecrest's Nik Pry (9) touches home plate to complete home run during Lee County's baseball game at Pinecrest on Wednesday March 29, 2017 in Southern Pines, NC. Pinecrest won by a score of 13-6.
High School Sports

NCHSAA baseball playoff brackets, 2018

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

May 07, 2018 11:43 AM

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs begin Wednesday, but teams have the option of playing a day early on Tuesday.

PrepsNow area teams in bold.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.

4A EAST

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Holly Springs vs BYE / 16-Corinth Holders vs 17-Middle Creek

8-Green Hope vs BYE / 9-Fuquay-Varina vs 24-South View

4-Jordan vs BYE / 13-South Central vs 20-Millbrook

5-Wake Forest vs BYE / 12-Sanderson vs 21-Panther Creek

/

3-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE / 14-Garner vs 19-Leesville Road

6-New Bern vs BYE / 11-Jack Britt vs 22-Riverside

2-Ashley vs BYE / 15-Apex vs 18-Hoggard

7-Pine Forest vs BYE / 10-Heritage vs 23-Wakefield

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

4A WEST

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Providence vs BYE / 16-Independence vs 17-East Mecklenburg

8-Ardrey Kell vs BYE / 9-Lake Norman vs 24-Hopewell

4-Pinecrest vs BYE / 13-West Forsyth vs 20-Olympic

5-South Caldwell vs BYE / 12-Grimsley vs 21-Page

/

3-Myers Park vs BYE / 14-South Mecklenburg vs 19-Scotland

6-Hough vs BYE / 11-Reagan vs 22-Mooresville

2-East Forsyth vs BYE / 15-Richmond vs 18-Davie County

7-Northwest Guilford vs BYE / 10-Hickory Ridge vs 23-Ragsdale

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

3A EAST

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-New Hanover vs 32-Eastern Guilford / 16-South Brunswick vs 17-Gray’s Creek

8-West Carteret vs 25-Swansboro / 9-Clayton vs 24-South Johnston

4-Chapel Hill vs 29-Rocky Mount / 13-Jacksonville vs 20-Orange

5-Fike vs 28-Havelock / 12-Hunt vs 21-East Chapel Hill

/

3-Western Alamance vs 30-Cleveland / 14-East Wake vs 19-Northwood

6-Terry Sanford vs 27-Southern Nash / 11-Cedar Ridge vs 22-Southern Alamance

2-DH Conley vs 31-Harnett Central / 15-Western Harnett vs 18-CB Aycock

7-Southern Lee vs 26-Union Pines / 10-JH Rose vs 23-Eastern Alamance

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

3A WEST

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Crest vs 32-Dudley / 16-Northwest Cabarrus vs 17-Asheville

8-Alexander Central vs 25-Sun Valley / 9-North Gaston vs 24-Cuthbertson

4-Marvin Ridge vs 29-Central Cabarrus / 13-Weddington vs 20-Cramer

5-Carson vs 28-West Rowan / 12-Morehead vs 21-Forestview

/

3-AC Reynolds vs 30-North Iredell / 14-Southwestern Randolph vs 19-Burns

6-Southwest Guilford vs 27-Hickory / 11-East Rowan vs 22-Tuscola

2-Southeast Guilford vs 31-Western Guilford / 15-Mount Tabor vs 18-St. Stephens

7-Jay M Robinson vs 26-Cox Mill / 10-TC Roberson vs 23-Rockingham County

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

2A EAST

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Whiteville vs 32-Richlands / 16-Dixon vs 17-Fairmont

8-Croatan vs 25-Northern Vance / 9-NCSSM vs 24-SouthWest Edgecombe

4-South Granville vs 29-Clinton / 13-Currituck County vs 20-South Lenoir

5-Nash Central vs 28-Eastern Randolph / 12-Providence Grove vs 21-East Duplin

/

3-Randleman vs 30-East Mongtomery / 14-Spring Creek vs 19-Greene Central

6-Midway vs 27-Bertie / 11-Bunn vs 22-Roanoke Rapids

2-North Lenoir vs 31-Hertford County / 15-North Johnston vs 18-Reidsville

7-First Flight vs 26-North Pitt / 10-West Craven vs 23-Red Springs

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

2A WEST

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-North Lincoln vs 32-North Wilkes / 16-Foard vs 17-Wilkes Central

8-West Wilkes vs 25-Brevard / 9-Mountain Heritage vs 24-Mount Pleasant

4-Smoky Mountain vs 29-West Stokes / 13-North Surry vs 20-Lincolnton

5-Forbush vs 28-West Lincoln / 12-South Point vs 21-Pisgah

/

3-North Davidson vs 30-Wheatmore / 14-Franklin vs 19-East Rutherford

6-Bunker Hill vs 27-Hibriten / 11-Bandys vs 22-Salisbury

2-R-S Central vs 31-West Iredell / 15-Anson County vs 18-West Davidson

7-West Stanly vs 26-East Gaston / 10-Ledford vs 23-Walkertown

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

1A EAST

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Voyager Academy vs BYE / 16-Manteo vs 17-Oxford Prep

8-Rocky Mount Prep vs BYE / 9-Falls Lake Academy vs 24-Southeast Halifax

4-Riverside (Williamston) vs BYE / 13-Mattamuskeet vs 20-Tarboro

5-Rosewood vs BYE / 12-North Duplin vs 21-Pamlico County

/

3-Perquimans vs BYE / 14-KIPP Pride vs 19-Columbia

6-West Columbus vs BYE / 11-Northside (Pinetown) vs 22-Lakewood

2-Bear Grass Charter vs BYE / 15-Gates County vs 18-Roxboro Community

7-Louisburg vs BYE / 10-Edenton Holmes vs 23-Pender

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

1A WEST

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-East Surry vs BYE / 16-Swain County vs 17-Chatham Charter

8-East Wilkes vs BYE / 9-North Stanly vs 24-Bessemer City

4-Lincoln Charter vs BYE / 13-Michell County vs 20-North Moore

5-Polk County vs BYE / 12-North Stokes vs 21-Highland Tech

/

3-Uwharrie Charter vs BYE / 14-Queen’s Grant vs 19-Andrews

6-Chatham Central vs BYE / 11-Cherryville vs 22-South Stokes

2-Murphy vs BYE / 15-South Stanly vs 18-Mount Airy

7-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE / 10-Rosman vs 23-Mountain Island Charter

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

