Golf championships: Broughton adds another team title; Pinecrest's Beechler repeats

Broughton rallied on Day 2 of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A boys golf championships, held at Pinehurst No. 6 on Tuesday, overcoming a four-stroke deficit to win its 12th state title.
The Capitals' two-day score of 601 edged two Charlotte schools: Myers Park (604) and Day 1 leader Ardrey Kell (609).
Broughton was led by Peter Fountain, who nearly claimed the individual title, falling in a playoff hole with defending champion A.J. Beechler of Pinecrest.
Beechler closed in dramatic fashion. He entered the final hole two strokes back of Fountain, but fired an eagle on the par-4, 436-yard No. 18 to finish with a matching two-day score of 145 (1-over).
Beechler returned to No. 18 for the playoff hole and shot par, one better than Fountain, to claim his second straight individual title.
Broughton's Patrick Carlin was 10th (3-over) and Biggs Hawley (T16th, 8-over) to give the Caps the team title. Connor Jones (T24th) and Britt Stroud (T49th) also contributed.
Three-time defending champion Pinecrest, which had won the Midwest regional last week, was fifth in the final team standings. Symon Balbin, who, like teammate Attie Giles, was one stroke behind a three-way for first in last week's Midwest regional, finished tied for seventh (4-over).
The last seven 4A titles have been won by either Pinecrest or Broughton. Broughton last won the title in 2014.
Apex Friendship and Green Hope, after sharing the 4A Mideast regional title a week ago with a one-stroke advantage over Cardinal Gibbons, finished 11th and 10th respectively. Athens Drive was 12th.
Cardinal Gibbons took fourth (613) in the team standings, led by Chris Sperrazza (4-over), who tied for seventh, Devin Phillips (11th, 7-over) and Ryan Macri (T20th, 9-over).
Green Hope's Chris Kim also tied for 11th (7-over). Teammate Jack Massei, the Mideast medalist, was tied for 53rd.
Jordan's Clayson Good and Middle Creek's Jack Marcotte tied for 20th (9-over).
3A
Clayton took runner-up in the 3A championships, held at the Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines. The Comets, led by Tyler Dechellis (T13th, 10-over), posted a two-day score of 629, which was 19 behind Charlotte Catholic. Clayton took home the East regional title last week.
South Johnston's Eston Lee, who tied for second in the 3A East regional, was tied for seventh overall with a two-day total of 152 (8-over).
Fike's Jake Herring tied for 13th (10-over). J.H. Rose was 10th in the team standings, led by Davis Fisher (T7th, 8-over) and Union Pines tied for eight.
Chapel Hill's Jackson Paul, the 3A Mideast runner-up, and Union Pines' Caine Sivier, who won the 3A Mideast regional, finished tied for 55th and tied for 71st, respectively.
