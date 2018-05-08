Roundup: Millbrook wins third straight STUNT title, plus NCHSAA playoff action

STUNT is still a relatively a new sport, but Millbrook has already reached dynasty status.
The Wildcats won their third straight title in the sport's fourth year of existence in the Triangle. STUNT is much like cheerleading but keeps score by grading how each team does a routine and its degree of difficulty.
In Tuesday's championship, Millbrook defeated Apex 13-11. Millbrook has made the final in all four years, while Apex was making its second appearance — the first was when the Cougars defeated Millbrook in the 2015 title.
In the semifinals, Millbrook walloped Apex Friendship 21-2 and Apex edged back-to-back runner-up Sanderson 14-10.
Boys Lacrosse
Apex and Middle Creek will clash in Friday's third round of the 4A playoffs, with the winner getting either Cardinal Gibbons or Hoggard. Undefeated Middle Creek, the host on Friday, defeated Green Hope 17-7 on Tuesday while Apex rallied late over Wakefield 13-6.
Gibbons eliminated Heritage with an 18-4 win and will travel to Hoggard next.
In the 1A/2A/3A bracket, East Chapel Hill advanced in overtime, Carrboro downed J.H. Rose 10-9 and Northwood was eliminated to set up these matchups on Friday: Carrboro at New Hanover and Northern Guilford at East Chapel Hill.
Girls Lacrosse
There are just four teams left in the East bracket: two from Wilmington and two from Wake County.
Friday's winner between host Apex and visiting Cardinal Gibbons will face either Ashley or Hoggard in next week's East final. Apex defeated Panther Creek 17-7 in Tuesday's third round, while Gibbons blew by Middle Creek 17-5 after only leading 5-3 at halftime.
Gibbons, the defending state champ, hasn't lost to an in-state opponent since the 2015 state title game.
Chapel Hill and East Chapel Hill were eliminated by Hoggard and Ashley, respectively.
Baseball
In 4A, Garner downed Leesville Road 7-4, Fuquay-Varina stopped South View 14-4 and Apex shut out Hoggard 10-0. North Lenoir blanked Hertford County 6-0 in 2A and, in 3A, South Johnston upset Clayton 2-0 in the eighth inning as some teams chose to open the first round on Tuesday.
Softball
Middle Creek shut out Athens Drive 11-0 and Garner held off Corinth Holders 8-3 in opening round 4A action. C.B. Aycock defeated Havelock 10-5, Triton edged South Johnston 4-3 and Cleveland eliminated Union Pines 8-4 in 3A.
North Johnston, the 2-seed in 2A, walloped Hertford County 26-0 and J.F. Webb defeated Dixon 7-5.
Girls Soccer
Corinth Holders knocked off Sanderson 1-0 and Millbrook shut out Athens Drive 1-0 in 4A. In 3A, Northern Durham upset Fike 3-2.
Boys Tennis
Jordan pulled off a 5-1 upset in Wilmington to eliminate Hoggard and advance to next week's 4A third round at Cardinal Gibbons, a 9-0 winner over Lumberton. Enloe, which defeated Apex 5-1, will host Panther Creek, which defeated Middle Creek 6-0, in a clash of the state's top-ranked teams.
Clayton's dream of an undefeated season continued in 3A with a 6-0 blanking of C.B. Aycock. Union Pines fell to former conference foe Terry Sanford, 5-1.
Three of the last four teams in the 2A East are area teams: N.C. School of Science and Math will travel to conference foe Carrboro, and North Lenoir will head to undefeated Clinton.
It will be an all-Triangle affair in the 1A East, as Research Triangle will visit Raleigh Charter and Franklin Academy to Voyager Academy
