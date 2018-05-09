Union Pines upsets Southern Lee baseball in 1st round

The Middle Creek senior became North Carolina's all-time leading scorer in high school boys lacrosse in a game with Athens Drive in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs on May 4, 2018.
In the top of the seventh inning, trailing 2-1, McLawhorn hit a home run to center field to put North Lenoir up 3-2. The Hawks won 4-2 against the host South Lenoir Blue Devils in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference high school baseball rivalry game.
The Goldsboro Cougars visited the Spring Creek Gators in an East Central Conference high school baseball game on May 2, 2018. The Gators scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the sixth to pull away with a 5-3 win.
The Rocky Mount Prep Jaguars visited the North Edgecombe Warriors in a Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference high school baseball game on May 1, 2018. Rocky Mount Prep led 7-1 after two innings, but trailed 22-17 entering the last two innings.