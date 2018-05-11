Roundup: lacrosse's East finals set; baseball, softball and girls soccer rolls into 3rd round

The N.C. High School Athletic Association East finals in boys and girls lacrosse are set.
The Cardinal Gibbons girls, defending state champions, defeated Apex 18-8 on Friday to set up Tuesday's game at home against Ashley High. Ashley (14-2) defeated its crosstown rival Hoggard in the final seconds, 12-11, in Wilmington.
Gibbons (16-4) hasn't lost a game to an in-state opponent since 2015, a stretch of 50 games.
In the 4A boys side, undefeated defending champ Middle Creek downed rival Apex for the third time this year, 17-11, to set up a home game on Tuesday with Gibbons (17-2). Gibbons won at Hoggard 11-9.
Middle Creek (20-0), bolstered by North Carolina's all-time leading scorer in high school boys lacrosse, Owen Caputo (in the first round, Caputo broke the record of 472 set by Tucker Hull of Providence High in Charlotte) has won 42 straight games.
In the 1A/2A/3A boys lacrosse playoffs, it'll be East Chapel Hill (17-1) hosting New Hanover (15-4) on Tuesday for the right to play in the state championship. East Chapel Hill downed visiting Northern Guilford 15-7 while Carrboro fell short at New Hanover, losing 12-10.
East Chapel Hill got five goals from Jack Koonce while Ryan Levy added three goals and five assists.
Baseball
Middle Creek upset conference foe Holly Springs in the second round, ousting the No. 1 seed in 4A by a 4-1 score. Also in 4A, Garner toppled Cap-7 Conference champ Cardinal Gibbons by a 10-3 score.
Softball
No. 1 Fuquay-Varina rolled into the third round of the 4A playoffs with a 10-0 victory over No. 16 Hoke County. Heritage shut out Garner 9-0 and will host Overhills, who edged Enloe 12-11, next week. South Central, the No. 2 seed, survived a scare from No. 15 Lumberton 6-5 and will host No. 10 Wake Forest, which upended No. 7 Cary.
In 3A, Cleveland edged Triton 3-2 to move into next week's third round. In two rounds, Cedar Ridge has yet to allow a run, winning on Friday by a 10-0 score over West Carteret.
Girls Soccer
Leesville Road, the No. 2 seed in 4A, advanced to the third round with a 3-1 win over Middle Creek. The score was 1-1 at halftime.
