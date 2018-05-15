After more than 600 wins, this baseball coach retired. But he didn't go too far away

Milton Senter officially retired as Fuquay-Varina's longtime head baseball coach last summer.
But no one is surprised to see him still mowing the grass or in the dugout this spring.
It would take more than retirement to keep away the man who was first named school's baseball coach since 1979.
Senter is now a varsity assistant to head coach Zach Boraski. Boraski, who was a Fuquay-Varina bat boy when he was 8 and later played for Senter, was more than happy to have Senter stay on board.
"It's one of the best things you can have. He went from being my head coach to my mentor and I love every minute of it," Boraski said. "I'll have him as long as he wants to be here."
The 65-year-old won 644 games, 19 of them coming last year when Boraski — as associate head coach — ran most of the varsity practices while Senter devoted time to the JV program.
This year, though he assists the varsity, Senter gets to be around his grandson on the JV program.
"I'm having a blast," Senter said.
Senter, who won one state title 2002) and was runner-up in 1980, 2000 and 2013, teaches two periods as a part-time social studies teacher. He assists with the upkeep of the baseball field, in part because Boraski, who was hired as a teacher's assistant, doesn't have a free planning period.
"I'm done at 10:30 (a.m.)," Senter said. "So I usually hang around and get some things done for the next day, be gone by 11:30, go home and eat with the wife, hang out a little bit, come back, mow and get ready for practice and quite honestly I'm not sure why anyone wouldn't do it."
In Boraski's first season as the head coach, the Bengals closed strong to take second in the competitive South Wake Athletic Conference. The Bengals are one of four SWAC teams to reach the third round of the 4A playoffs.
"I'm just trying to pay it forward a little bit and help him out," Senter said.
The Bengals host conference foe Middle Creek on Tuesday in third-round action.
"He loves it," Boraski said. "He's having the time of his life."
