'This is where we start playing for Pearse.' Sanderson baseball remembers late assistant coach

The initials "RP" overlook the first base side after Sanderson High School baseball coach Robert Pearse passed away unexpectedly earlier in 2018 season. Pearse died of heart complications on March 11. The team was 2-2 at the time and fell to 4-8, but has rallied to win a co-conference title and reach the third round of the state playoffs. J. Mike Blake mblake@newsobserver.com