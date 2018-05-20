NCISAA championship recaps: track and field, baseball, boys tennis, girls soccer

The Cary Academy boys were third and the girls seventh in Saturday's rainy N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association track and field championships, hosted by Ravenscroft.
Cary Academy won four events: Christian Sodano was first in the pole vault, Coleman Mitchell claimed the 1,600, Chapman Fitzgerald took the 800 and the 4-by-800 relay was won by Mitchell, Fitzgerald, Wayne Faison and Chase Coley teamed up to win gold. Mitchell was second in 3,200 and Coley runner-up in the 1,600.
Durham Academy's Virginia Capehart won the girls 400 and teamed up with Lucy Steiner, Camille Capehart and Callie Pierce to win the 4-by-400 relay.
North Raleigh Christian's Alex Lang won the 200 and was second in the 100. Teammate Zack Weekman was runner-up in the 110 hurdles.
Saint Mary's Emily Leung was runner-up in the girls pole vault.
NCISAA 1A/2A track and field
The O'Neal School was third in the 1A/2A girls track and field championships and Grace Christian of Raleigh was eighth on the boys' side.
O'Neal had three first-place finishes: Toyin Koleoso won the girls 300 hurdles, Molly Kuzma won the 800 and the 4-by-400 relay team, which included Alana McRae, Kuzma, Ralayah McRae and Koleoso. Kuzma also took second in the girls 3,200 and Ralayah McRae was second in the girls shot put.
Trinity Academy of Raleigh's Matthew Young won the boys triple jump and took second in the long jump. St. David's Wilson Barr won the boys pole vault, Thorne Pruden of Rocky Mount Academy won the boys discus and St. Thomas More of Olivia Lackner was second in the girls 1,600.
In the boys 100, Wayne Christian's Mo Brooks took first and Russell Burns of Grace Christian of Raleigh was second. Burns was also second in the 200.
NCISAA 1A baseball
What was once a championship series has been shortened to one game. Top-seeded Wayne Country Day will face defending champ and second-seeded Kerr-Vance on Monday at 1 p.m. in a winner-take-all.
NCISAA 2A baseball
Defending state champion Faith Christian of Rocky Mount will face Greensboro's Caldwell Academy at 6 p.m. on Monday at North Raleigh Christian. This too is a winner-take-all title.
NCISAA 1A girls soccer
Kerr-Vance Academy repeated its state championship on Saturday with a 2-0 shutout of third-seeded Statesville Christian. The Spartans ended the year 19-1-1.
NCISAA 1A boys tennis
Originally scheduled for the outdoor courts at Salem Academy in Winston-Salem, this title was moved indoors at nearby East Carolina. Greenville's Oakwood School, the top seed, edged second-seeded Wayne Country Day 5-4 to win its second consecutive championship.
NCISAA 2A boys tennis
Played Friday at Cary Tennis Park, top-seeded Arendell Parrott Academy of Kinston fell to Charlotte's second-seeded Carmel Christian 5-1. The Patriots ended the year 17-2.
NCISAA 3A boys tennis
Durham Academy traveled to the indoor courts at the Lake Norman Tennis Center to face top-seeded Charlotte Country Day. After winning two of three doubles sets to open the match, the third-seeded Cavaliers fell 5-3. Priyan Desilva picked up the lone DA win in singles. Desilva and Alex Brandt teamed up for one doubles win while James Shaheen and Kenan Ulku-Steiner won the other.
