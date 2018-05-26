Fuquay-Varina wins its first 4A girls soccer championship takes down undefeated Myers Park

Fuquay-Varina’s well-deserved reputation for success in spring sports like baseball and softball will have to make room at the table for one more program.
The Bengals now have a state title in girls soccer.
Fuquay-Varina scored early in the second half and played great defense the rest of the way to stun previously-undefeated Myers Park High of Charlotte 1-0 in Saturday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls soccer championship at N.C. State’s Dail Soccer Stadium.
Fuquay-Varina (18-4-2) had been to the title game once before in 1999, one of the school’s last years of 3A play.
Myers Park High (21-1-1) entered the match as a nationally-ranked power and played up to the part in the first half, dominating possession and creating numerous scoring chances. But the Mustangs couldn’t get on the board, and the two teams went into halftime tied 0-0.
In the 42nd minute, however, the Bengals struck first.
A searching cross made its way into the box, where a Myers Park defender was holding back Katelyn Laux to let the goalkeeper handle it. But Laux, fighting for position, stuck out her right leg and poked it into the net before the goalkeeper could cover up the threat.
