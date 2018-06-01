Louisburg drops Game 1 in NCHSAA softball championship series, will need rally on Saturday

The postseason has proven to be a challenging one for Louisburg, which survived a trio of one-run thrillers en route to making its first appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A Softball finals since 1998.
That road became even more difficult for the Warriors after dropping the first game of their best-of-three championship series against Alleghany County by a 3-0 margin at Dail Field on the campus of N.C. State.
Louisburg (21-5) will have an opportunity to even the series on Saturday at 2 p.m., with a potential “if necessary” contest to be played later in the day.
"I definitely feel confident in our ability to come back,'' said Louisburg coach J. Stamey. "This team has a tendency to do things the hard way – we have been like that the entire year. I hope we will be able to rebound and get the job done.''
For that to happen, the Warriors will have to find a way to solve Alleghany (22-5) freshman starting pitcher Kenzi Lyall, who fired a one-hitter while striking out 13 batters.
"The bottom line is that we have to hit the ball,'' Stamey said.
Louisburg ace Laine Barefoot has also been strong in the playoffs, allowing just a combined three runs in five games heading into the finale.
But the Trojans got to Barefoot with three runs, two of which were unearned, in the top of the third.
Haley Rife drove in a run with a single and Abby Hawks executed a perfect squeeze bunt to bring in another run – and keep the rally going.
Louisburg's best chance came in the bottom of the fourth as the Warriors loaded the bases with one out, but could not cash in.
Barefoot whiffed 11 batters and allowed seven hits, but just one after the third stanza.
Comments