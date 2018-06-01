Cleveland softball clipped in first game of NCHSAA 3A title series with Alexander Central

Cleveland’s softball players merely had to take the field to establish history as the school’s first team to appear in a state final when the Rams met Alexander Central for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A title Friday at UNC-Greensboro. But a 2-0 loss means the Rams will have to sweep a double-header on Saturday in the best-of-three series to bring home a state title.
The teams meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, is at 5 p.m. Alexander Central (27-5), from Taylorsville, was the home team for the opener. Cleveland (20-4) is the home team for Saturday’s first game.
Alexander overcame Cleveland pitcher Julia Wiggs’ one-hitter that was a perfect game through four innings. She had retired 12 straight batters until the Cougars’ Alexis Walter led off the fifth with a single. Kelsea Dejarnette followed with a sacrifice bunt attempt, but Wiggs’ throwing error to first base advanced courtesy runner Tara Chatham to third and Dejarnette to second.
After Wiggs got a strikeout, Mattie Stearns put down a suicide squeeze bunt. Chatham not only beat the play at the plate, Dejarnette advanced to third and Stearns was safe at first. Alexa Rash scored Dejarnette with her sacrifice fly to center field.
Cleveland tried to rally in the sixth with a leadoff single by Peyton Jenkins, but Alexander Central centerfielder Lanie Goforth ended the threat when she ran down a two-out fly ball that Anna Kate Gilchrist had slammed to right-center field. Goforth, known as a speedy base stealer, made the catch on her knees as she slid into the fence.
In the seventh, Cleveland’s Caris Allen coaxed a one-out walk, but two ground balls ended the game. Alexander Central pitcher Chesney Millsap stranded six runners while spacing out three singles and three walks.
The game might have ended in a little more 90 minutes if not for 2-hour, 35-minute rain delay. Shortly after Goforth’s dramatic catch, the tarp was rolled out to beat a heavy rain. Lightning flashes lengthened the delay as the stadium was emptied.
