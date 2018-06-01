Fuquay-Varina drops Game 1 of NCHSAA 4A baseball championship series with Ardrey Kell

Not all four-hit are created equal, and that was on display in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A baseball championship series opener between Ardrey Kell and Fuquay-Varina.
Kell’s hits came in quick succession for one big inning, while Fuquay’s were scattered.
And that made the difference in Kell’s 3-0 victory in Game 1 at Five County Stadium on Friday night.
“I thought we played well, we just didn’t get that timely hit,” Fuquay-Varina coach Zach Boraski said.
Fuquay starting pitcher David Keith, who also started Game 1 of the East final series, an 11-1 win over Apex, took the loss for the Bengals (20-12). He struck out five in 5 1/3 innings of work and gave up just four hits, but three of those hits were doubles in the bottom of the third.
And that’s where the Knights (27-5) did their damage.
Cam Brantley, the Knights’ leadoff batter, came to the plate with one away and one on and doubled to the right field warning track. That gave Kell runners at second and third. Parker Ledford, the three-hole hitter, rocketed a two-out double down the third base line to score two. Pitcher Trey Tujetsch, the clean-up hitter, followed that up with a frozen rope deep down the right field line to double and score Ledford.
“It’s a game of inches,” Boraski said. “They hit two balls over the bag and on the line. Those guys made good swings and (Ardrey Kell) is good for a reason.”
Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit, got the win in 113 pitches. He posted 10 strikeouts, walked three and allowed no runs allowed in six innings of work.
“He made pitches when he needed to make pitches. We had runners all night, we just couldn’t really get that big hit,” Boraski said. “He was good at moving the ball.”
Fuquay-Varina will start its ace in a must-win Game 2, senior Kyle Mott. Mott has not allowed an earned run in three starts this postseason: a second-round win over Green Hope, a fourth-round win over Sanderson and a Game 3 win over Apex in the East final series.
