At long last, South Granville takes a Game 1 victory in NCHSAA 2A softball title series

A 12th-inning RBI double from Emma Jones and Brooke Bowling’s Houdini-like performance on the mound has lifted South Granville’s softball team within one win from another state title.
Jones’ two-out liner to the left-center field fence scored Grace Calus from first base for a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday night at UNC-Greensboro.
The teams return here for Game 2 at 1 p.m. Sunday and Game 3, if necessary, is at 4 p.m. South Granville (27-0) is seeking its third state title in four years while making its fourth straight championship appearance.
The three-hour game followed a six-hour wait from the originally scheduled 2 p.m. start time. And that was after Friday night’s game was postponed until Saturday.
But by now South Granville coach Jackie Day’s says his players have learned how to cope with the delays on game days as well as the days between games. Before advancing to the East final series, the Vikings had a one-week delay between their third-round and fourth-round games.
“They leave worrying and the headaches to the coaches and go have fun,” Day said. “We’ve been dealing with this for three weeks. We know the drill. You can’t control the weather. You can control what you can control. I think state does a great job of coordinating things. It’s frustrating for them, too.”
In the 12th, Calus walked with one out before Jones, a sophomore shortstop, came to the plate with two outs. Her liner down the right field line would have scored Calus, but the ball drifted inches foul. With a 2-2 count, she drove a liner to the left-center field fence.
Day was sending the fleet-footed Calus all the way, and she scored standing up.
Bowling wasn’t her usual sharp self, but she finished up stranding 15 runners with the help of her defense and her second-wind that totaled 13 strikeouts. She threw 186 pitches. She stranded 10 through sesven innings of regulation.
Her slow start didn’t seem to matter when South Granville bounced back from the rocky start to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Jones and Jenna Curry led off with singles and advanced bases on a double steal. Then they both scored from third on a pair of wild pitches.
But after Franklin pitcher Haeli Bryson allowed those two runs with no outs in the bottom of the first, she proceeded to hold the Vikings without a hit until the bottom of the eighth inning. She had retired 21 of 23 batters through regulation, allowing runners on only an third base fielding error in the fifth and a walk in the sixth.
Franklin’s Neveah Tran’s leadoff walk led to the Panthers tying the game 2-2 in the top of the fourth. Mackenzie Redoutey doubled to send Tran to third and she came home on a sacrifice fly ball to center field.
The 2A opener originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday was postponed until 2 p.m. Saturday when lightning and heavy rain hit the stadium.
But the Saturday starting time was met by a series of delays. The 3A game that began at 11 a.m. lasted four hours due to 11 innings of play and a one-hour-plus weather delay.
More lightning delays prevented South Granville and Franklin from starting at the adjusted time of 4:15 p.m.. Fans grumbled when forced to exit the stadium multiple times, but public venues are all but forced to follow rules to empty stadium of teams and fans for liability reasons.
Franklin’s team returned to the hotel between 4:15 and the 7 p.m., but South Granville’s players killed time in the campus gym near the softball stadium. They also used the softball stadium’s indoor hitting facility.
Despite needing a Sunday sweep, Franklin has bounced back from trailing a best-of-three series 1-0 previously. In the West final series, the Panthers lost their first game of the year to Bunker Hill, but they won the next two to advance to the state final.
