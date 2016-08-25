East Chapel Hill and Carrboro boys soccer play to deadlock

Somebody forgot to tell East Chapel High’s boys soccer team the Wildcats opened their season on the road against a Carrboro team taking the field with a 2-0-1 start to the year.
Less than six minutes into the match it was East Chapel Hill that took a 1-0 lead on senior Ralph Nayo’s goal. He found the back of the net from 10 yards out on the right side, but the Wildcats’ goal didn’t stand up for a victory.
Carrboro scored on a penalty kick from junior Frae Day Moo with five minutes left in the first half of the non-conference match that ended in a 1-1 tie Wednesday on the Jaguars’ field.
TURNING POINT
When Carrboro’s bench or student section calls out “Friday,” they’re not looking forward to the weekend. That’s how Frae Day Moo pronounces his first name. East Chapel Hill controlled the first half momentum until Moo scored with five minutes until halftime. He is now 2-of-2 on penalty kicks in the young season.
THREE TO KNOW
Frae Day Moo, Carrboro: The junior midfielder continues the Burma Road connection that has contributed to Jaguars’ soccer program in recent seasons. He is a member of the Karen ethnic group of refugees from Southeast Asia that settled in Carrboro six years ago. The Karen fled the nation of Myanmar, which the Karen recognize as Burma. Moo said he lived in a Thailand refugee camp before he came to Carrboro.
Ralph Nayo, East Chapel Hill: He took a pass in stride from senior Chris Balog from 35 yards up the field and scored before goalie Jonas Herfarth could react. “It was a perfect pass,” Nayo said. “It’s a play we practice a lot, so it was a matter of finishing it.”
Jack Welsby, East Chapel Hill: The junior defender headed out a corner kick that was otherwise well set up for Carrboro to convert. Welsby, Chris Balog, Collins Alexander and Will Heetderks formed an impenetrable wall that reduced Carrboro to scoring on a penalty kick.
NAME GAME
For a moment it sounded like a basketball game outdoors when the chant of “Alex Naismith,” broke out among the strong turnout in the Carrboro student section.
Naismith, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, is a distant relative of Dr. James Naismith, who invented the sport of basketball in 1891. Alex said he played basketball when he was younger but realized due to his lack of height he was better at soccer.
Still, his name would look good on the Carrboro basketball roster.
“I hear that all the time,” he said dryly.
