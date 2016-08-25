High School Sports

August 25, 2016 11:46 PM

Carrboro volleyball topples Cardinal Gibbons, first Triangle team to do so since 2012

By Tom Shanahan

Correspondent

CARRBORO

Forget quaintly describing Carrboro as a nice volleyball team for the 2A ranks. The Jaguars shed that label with a 3-2 upset of Cardinal Gibbons, a North Carolina dynasty.

The N&O No. 4 Jaguars (6-0) sought an early-season test when scheduling the No. 3 Crusaders (4-3), the N.C. High School Athletic Association seven-time defending state champions. After Carrboro dropped the first game, it rallied to win 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 27-29, 15-11 Wednesday at home.

“This is so exciting,” said Destiny Cox, a Carrboro junior outside hitter. “They’re a really good team, but we played so well together. I’m so proud of how we played and the support we had from C-Town (the student section).”

Cox and senior Christine Alcox formed a “Thunder and Lightning” combination with 20 and 21 kills, respectively. Cox is an intimidating 6-foot-1 presence that slams balls with great force. Alcox is lighter on her feet like a ballerina, but her explosive jump generated hard kills.

“They have a tremendous offense,” Gibbons coach Logan Barber said. “It was close all the way through. I thought we had control in the first and the second games and then we faded. But we came back to win the fourth game.”

TURNING POINT

Gibbons won the first game 25-18 and led the second 22-18 before Carrboro rallied with seven unanswered points to clinch the game. Christine Alcox gave the Jaguars a 23-22 lead. After a Gibbons timeout, Millie McGuire’s kill from the back row was good for a 24-18 lead. That set up the final point when a Crusaders’ return was wide.

THEY SAID IT

“They don’t have the firepower that we have, but they don’t make errors. They put every ball in play. Everybody pursues and everybody covers. They kept on getting balls that we thought were down. They kept finding ways to keep the ball in play. It was a fun match to play.” – Carrboro coach Scott Scanga on facing Cardinal Gibbons.

THREE TO KNOW

Destinee Dorsey, Carrboro: The 5-6 freshman matched Gibbons’ strong defensive play with 35 digs.

Abbey Crawford, Cardinal Gibbons: In a match with as many impressive defensive plays as kill shots, the 5-foot-4 senior led the Crusaders with 22 digs.

Maya Mrus, Cardinal Gibbons: Remember her name. The 5-8 freshman led the Crusaders’ balanced roster with 11 kills.

BY THE NUMBERS

1: Former NBA 7-footers turned North Carolina basketball analysts in the crowd. Eric Montross’ daughter Sarah Montross turned in a strong performance at setter in place of starting setter Grace Maggiore, who missed the match on a college trip.

2: The 2015 4A state finalists that Carrboro has defeated this year. Gibbons swept Northwest Guilford 3-0 in last year’s state final. Carrboro defeated Northwest Guilford on Aug. 20, 3-0.

5: The points Scott Scanga said he hoped for in games when Carrboro opened as a new school in 2007 and faced Cardinal Gibbons.

6: Total 4A and 3A schools that 2A member Carrboro has defeated this year. There are two 3A wins, both over Chapel Hill, and 4A wins over East Chapel Hill and Wilmington Hoggard in addition to Northwest Guildford and Cardinal Gibbons.

High School Sports

