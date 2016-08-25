Carrboro volleyball topples Cardinal Gibbons, first Triangle team to do so since 2012

Elizabeth Ollila, left, of Carrboro celebrates after scoring a point along her teammates Emma Fritsch (12) and Destiny Cox (15). The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the volleyball game between the Carrboro Jaguars and the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Diana Alcox, right, of Carrboro spikes the ball past a block from Delaney Hahn (14) and Joya Libbus (33) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Destinee Dorsey (1) of Carrboro returns a ball with assistance from her teammate Christine Alcox, left. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Molly Dalton (5) of Cardinal Gibbons hits the ball against a block from Destiny Cox (15) and Emma Fritsch (12) of Carrboro. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Kirby Thornton (16) of Carrboro lifts a ball while being watched by Joya Libbus (33) of Cardinal Gibbons and Elizabeth Ollila (17) of Carrboro. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Maya Mrus (47) of Cardinal Gibbons hits the ball over the block from Diana Alcox (13) and Sarah Montross (18) of Carrboro. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Kenna O'Brien (13) of Cardinal Gibbons hits the ball over the net against defense from Emma Fritsch (12) of Carrboro. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Destinee Dorsey (1) of Carrboro lifts a ball while being watched by Molly Dalton (5) of Cardinal Gibbons and Emma Fritsch (12) of Carrboro. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Maya Mrus (47) of Cardinal Gibbons hits the ball against a block from Elizabeth Ollila (17) of Carrboro. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Joya Libbus (33) of Cardinal Gibbons hits the ball against a block by Diana Alcox (13) and Sarah Montross (18) of Carrboro. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Elizabeth Ollila (17) of Carrboro hits a ball around a block from Molly Dalton (5) and Maya Mrus (47) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Emma Fritsch (12) of Carrboro spikes the ball against a block from Kenna O'Brien (13) and Maya Mrus (47) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Diana Alcox, right, of Carrboro hits a ball against defense from Molly Dalton (5) and Kenna O'Brien (13) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Elizabeth Ollila (17) of Carrboro hits the ball over the net against Maya Mrus (47) and Kenna O'Brien (13) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Carrboro celebrate a point during the last set, from left to right, Diana Alcox, Elizabeth Ollila, Destiny Cox and Sarah Montross. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Carrboro celebrate a point during the last set. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Cardinal Gibbons celebrate a point during the last set. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
Carrboro celebrate the win, from left to right, Zoe Hurwitz (10), Sarah Montross (18), Destiny Cox (15) and Elizabeth Ollila. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Carrboro won 3-2.
