South Granville enjoys a 100-point turnaround

As a high school player, Mike Hobgood was an all-conference lineman for some of Northern Durham’s best running teams. Now, in his second term as football head coach at South Granville, Hobgood seems to be instilling some of his old traits in the Vikings’ line.
Three – not one, not two, but three – Vikings ran for more than 100 yards Friday night as 2A South Granville dominated from start to finish in a 66-13 victory at 3A Chapel Hill, scoring the most points ever by a Tiger opponent in Culton-Peerman Stadium.
South Granville scored twice in the game’s opening 2 minutes, 37 seconds, and never looked back – except for two breakaway touchdowns called back for penalties.
“We’re happy with the win, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Hobgood said, reciting the de rigueur quote of all winning coaches who want to see their young team continue to improve.
The 53-point margin represented a huge swing on the scoreboard for the Vikings, who lost in week 1 of the season 48-0 at 3A Rocky Mount. South Granville rolled up moe than 500 yards of total offense, chewing huge bites of Chapel Hill’s turf on every series.
“You hear about teams improving a lot from the first week to the second, and I think we did,” Hobgood said.
Antonio Lassiter scored on the fourth play of the non-conference contest, taking a pitch from quarterback Tucker Brown and scampering around left end, untouched, on a 38-yard touchdown run. On the first play of the Vikings’ next possession, after a Chapel Hill punt from deep in its own territory, Brown found Joshua Bullock running wide open on the right flat and hit him for a 46-yard catch-and-run and a 14-0 South Granville lead with 9:23 left on the first-quarter clock.
Lassiter finished the game with 105 yards and two touchdowns on just six rushes. Bullock carried the ball 10 times for 65 yards and two more touchdowns. Chris Towler led all rushers with 130 yards on 18 carries, and he caught a 7-yard TD pass from Bullock. Bryson McCall had 108 yards on just seven carries, including the longest run of the game on a 72-yard touchdown run for the game’s last score.
Hobgood noted that some of his lineman “are kind of new,” but “they must have blocked pretty good.”
Brown completed 6-of-11 passes for 189 yards, the biggest chunk coming on a 50-yard strike to Drew Davis that gave South Granville a 34-0 lead in the first half.
Chapel Hill (0-2) showed some life with Alec Stough’s bubble-screen pass to Javon Wells that was good for 80 yards and a touchdown. But Chapel Hill’s only other TD was a 3-yard run by Baxter Sobolewski that came three plays after a South Granville turnover at its own 17-yard line.
“There were a couple of penalties, some turnovers you want to clean up,” Hobgood said.
Next: South Granville (1-1) hosts Oxford Webb (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Chapel Hill (0-2) will hunt for its first win at 7 p.m. Friday at Carrboro (0-2).
