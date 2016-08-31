Carrboro volleyball sweeps Chapel Hill

The first volleyball match against Carrboro and Chapel Hill was a five-set thriller. The rematch wasn’t nearly as dramatic.
Freshman Destinee Dorsey recorded 15 killed while junior outside hitter Destiny Cox added 12 kills as Carrboro swept crosstown rival Chapel Hill 3-0 on scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25- 16 Tuesday night.
“Every one of these girls can kill the ball,” said Carrboro coach Steve Scanga. “Destiny Cox, Christine Alcox, Emma Fritsch in the middle. Every one of them has a big swing and they all got kills tonight.”
The victory kept Carrboro undefeated at 8-0. They also swept the season series from Chapel Hill. The two sides played a thrilling 5-set match in the season opener Aug. 19, but Tuesday’s match was anticlimactic. The Tigers (5-3) led 2-1 early in the second set, its only lead of the entire match.
TURNING POINT
The most competitive set was the second , which Carrboro closed out by winning the final seven points. Cox had three kills and a block during that span.
PUTTNG UP NUMBERS
Carrboro opened the first and third sets by scoring the first five points. The main reason for the strong starts was Dorsey, who had five of her 15 kills during those periods.
“She’s a freshman. She’s really come in and really melded with the team very well as a libero,” said Scanga.
THEY SAID IT
“We played them day one and it was a battle. They’re the best team in the area, if not the state. They’ve got great players. They’ve got fire power. They’ve got everything you need,” said Chapel Hill coach Ross Fields.
OUT OF BOUNDS
On opposing sides were the daughters of former UNC basketball centers.
Chapel Hill freshman Courtney Zwikker, the 6-foot-3 daughter of former Tar Heel Serge Zwikker, faced off against junior Sarah Montross, the daughter of former All-American and current UNC basketball radio color analyst Eric Montross.
Comments