Pitcher Chris Archer comes to town for foundation event

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham Pause

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

7:00 UNC's Roy Williams: We can significantly get better (in rebounding)

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

0:51 Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally