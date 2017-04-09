Perez leads Buies Creek to 2-0 win over Winston-Salem

Franklin Perez allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Buies Creek Astros over the Winston-Salem Dash in a 2-0 win on Sunday. The Astros swept the four-game series with the win.
Ralph Garza got Aaron Schnurbusch to ground out with a runner on first to end the game for his first save of the season.
Perez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three.
Buies Creek scored its runs when Ryne Birk hit a solo home run in the second inning, and Dexture McCall scored on a wild pitch in the fourth.
Max Beatty (0-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked one.
Sunday’s box score
Winston-Salem Dash
ab
r
h
bi
Fincher, CF
3
0
0
0
Cruz, SS
4
0
0
0
Call, RF
4
0
1
0
Collins, C
1
0
0
0
Schnurbusch, DH
4
0
0
0
Conian, 3B
3
0
0
0
Silverio, LF
3
0
1
0
Thomas, 1B
3
0
1
0
Mendick, 2B
3
0
0
0
Totals
28
0
3
0
Buies Creek Astros
ab
r
h
bi
Sewald, LF
4
0
0
0
Straw, RF
3
0
0
0
Tucker, CF
3
0
2
0
McCall, DH
3
1
1
0
Birk, 2B
3
1
1
1
Correa, C
2
0
0
0
Porter, 1B
3
0
0
0
Duarte, SS
3
0
0
0
Van der Meer, 3B
3
0
0
0
Totals
27
2
4
1
Winston-Salem
000
000
000
—
0
3
0
Buies Creek
010
100
00X
—
2
4
0
Winston-Salem Dash IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
M. Beatty (L, 0-1)
6
4
2
2
1
6
D. Hasier
2
0
0
0
0
0
Buies Creek Astros IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
F. Perez (W, 1-0)
5 1/3
1
0
0
3
5
R. Garza (S, 1)
3 2/3
2
0
0
1
3
