Baseball

April 9, 2017 11:30 PM

Perez leads Buies Creek to 2-0 win over Winston-Salem

Associated Press

BUIES CREEK

Franklin Perez allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Buies Creek Astros over the Winston-Salem Dash in a 2-0 win on Sunday. The Astros swept the four-game series with the win.

Ralph Garza got Aaron Schnurbusch to ground out with a runner on first to end the game for his first save of the season.

Perez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three.

Buies Creek scored its runs when Ryne Birk hit a solo home run in the second inning, and Dexture McCall scored on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Max Beatty (0-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Sunday’s box score

Winston-Salem Dash

ab

r

h

bi

Fincher, CF

3

0

0

0

Cruz, SS

4

0

0

0

Call, RF

4

0

1

0

Collins, C

1

0

0

0

Schnurbusch, DH

4

0

0

0

Conian, 3B

3

0

0

0

Silverio, LF

3

0

1

0

Thomas, 1B

3

0

1

0

Mendick, 2B

3

0

0

0

Totals

28

0

3

0

Buies Creek Astros

ab

r

h

bi

Sewald, LF

4

0

0

0

Straw, RF

3

0

0

0

Tucker, CF

3

0

2

0

McCall, DH

3

1

1

0

Birk, 2B

3

1

1

1

Correa, C

2

0

0

0

Porter, 1B

3

0

0

0

Duarte, SS

3

0

0

0

Van der Meer, 3B

3

0

0

0

Totals

27

2

4

1

Winston-Salem

000

000

000

0

3

0

Buies Creek

010

100

00X

2

4

0

LOB–Winston-Salem 5, Buies Creek 2. 2B–Tucker, McCall. HR–Birk (1). CS—Fincher, Tucker. PO—Tucker

Winston-Salem Dash IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

M. Beatty (L, 0-1)

6

4

2

2

1

6

D. Hasier

2

0

0

0

0

0

Buies Creek Astros IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

F. Perez (W, 1-0)

5 1/3

1

0

0

3

5

R. Garza (S, 1)

3 2/3

2

0

0

1

3

WP-Beatty.

T-1:55. A-633.

Related content

Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Buies Creek Astros manager has everything he needs at new home

View more video

Sports Videos