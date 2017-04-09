Baseball

April 9, 2017 11:30 PM

Sims leads Gwinnett to 4-2 win over Durham Bulls

GWINNETT, Ga.

Lucas Sims allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Gwinnett Braves over the Durham Bulls in a 4-2 win on Sunday.

Sims (1-0) allowed one run while striking out five and walking three to pick up the win.

Gwinnett went up 4-0 in the fourth after Lane Adams hit a two-run home run.

After Durham scored a run in the fifth on a double by Curt Casali, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Michael McKenry hit a solo home run.

Ryan Yarbrough (0-1) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked two. David Hernandez retired the side in order for his first save of the season.

Sunday’s box score

Durham Bulls

ab

r

h

bi

Field, CF

3

0

0

0

Bauers, LF

3

0

0

0

Adames, SS

4

0

0

0

Gillaspie, 1B

4

0

0

0

Leonard, 3B

3

1

0

0

Peterson, RF

4

0

0

0

McKenry, C

3

1

1

1

Casali, DH

3

0

1

1

Wong, 2B

3

0

0

0

Totals

30

2

2

1

Gwinnett Braves

ab

r

h

bi

Albies, 2B

4

1

2

0

Kazmar, SS

4

1

1

1

Rojas Jr., DH

4

0

0

0

Tuiasosopo, 1B

4

0

1

1

Ruiz, 3B

4

0

1

0

Walker, LF

4

0

1

0

Avery, CF

3

0

1

0

Freitas, C

1

1

0

0

Adams, RF

3

1

1

2

Totals

31

4

8

4

Durham

000

010

100

2

2

0

Gwinnett

101

200

00X

4

8

0

. DP–Durham 1. LOB–Durham 4, Gwinnett 5. 2B–Casali, Tuiasosopo, Albies, R. Ruiz. HR—McKenry, Kazmar, Adams) (1). SB–Leonard (2), Albies (2).

Durham Bulls IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

R. Yarbrough (L, 0-1)

6

7

4

4

2

3

D. Moreno

1

0

0

0

0

1

N. Wagner

1

1

0

0

0

2

Gwinnett Braves IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

L. Sims (W, 1-0)

5

1

1

1

3

5

C. Dirks (H, 1)

2

1

1

1

0

2

J. Hursh (H, 1)

1

0

0

0

0

1

D. Hernandez (S, 1)

1

0

0

0

0

0

WP-Sims.

T-2:22. A-2,411.

