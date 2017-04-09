Sims leads Gwinnett to 4-2 win over Durham Bulls

Lucas Sims allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Gwinnett Braves over the Durham Bulls in a 4-2 win on Sunday.
Sims (1-0) allowed one run while striking out five and walking three to pick up the win.
Gwinnett went up 4-0 in the fourth after Lane Adams hit a two-run home run.
After Durham scored a run in the fifth on a double by Curt Casali, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Michael McKenry hit a solo home run.
Ryan Yarbrough (0-1) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked two. David Hernandez retired the side in order for his first save of the season.
Sunday’s box score
Durham Bulls
ab
r
h
bi
Field, CF
3
0
0
0
Bauers, LF
3
0
0
0
Adames, SS
4
0
0
0
Gillaspie, 1B
4
0
0
0
Leonard, 3B
3
1
0
0
Peterson, RF
4
0
0
0
McKenry, C
3
1
1
1
Casali, DH
3
0
1
1
Wong, 2B
3
0
0
0
Totals
30
2
2
1
Gwinnett Braves
ab
r
h
bi
Albies, 2B
4
1
2
0
Kazmar, SS
4
1
1
1
Rojas Jr., DH
4
0
0
0
Tuiasosopo, 1B
4
0
1
1
Ruiz, 3B
4
0
1
0
Walker, LF
4
0
1
0
Avery, CF
3
0
1
0
Freitas, C
1
1
0
0
Adams, RF
3
1
1
2
Totals
31
4
8
4
Durham
000
010
100
—
2
2
0
Gwinnett
101
200
00X
—
4
8
0
. DP–Durham 1. LOB–Durham 4, Gwinnett 5. 2B–Casali, Tuiasosopo, Albies, R. Ruiz. HR—McKenry, Kazmar, Adams) (1). SB–Leonard (2), Albies (2).
Durham Bulls IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
R. Yarbrough (L, 0-1)
6
7
4
4
2
3
D. Moreno
1
0
0
0
0
1
N. Wagner
1
1
0
0
0
2
Gwinnett Braves IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
L. Sims (W, 1-0)
5
1
1
1
3
5
C. Dirks (H, 1)
2
1
1
1
0
2
J. Hursh (H, 1)
1
0
0
0
0
1
D. Hernandez (S, 1)
1
0
0
0
0
0
