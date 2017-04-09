Ponce, Diaz spur Carolina Mudcats to 8-0 win over Frederick

Isan Diaz had three hits and scored two runs, and Cody Ponce allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Frederick Keys 8-0 on Sunday.
Ponce (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five.
Up 1-0 in the third, Carolina added to its lead when it put up three runs, including a solo home run by Trent Clark.
Brian Gonzalez (0-1) went three innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked two.
Sunday’s box score
Carolina Mudcats
ab
r
h
bi
Clark, CF
5
1
1
1
Aviles, DH
4
0
2
1
Diaz, SS
4
2
3
1
Erceg, 3B
4
2
1
1
Gatewood, 1B
3
1
2
2
Wilson, RF
5
0
1
1
Ghelfi, C
5
0
0
0
Rijo, 2B
3
1
1
1
Stokes, LF
4
1
2
0
Totals
37
8
13
8
Frederick Keys
ab
r
h
bi
Andujar, SS
4
0
0
0
Hays, CF
4
0
1
0
Mountcastle, DH
4
0
0
0
Mercedes, C
3
0
2
0
Gassaway, LF
3
0
0
0
Reyes, 3B
3
0
1
0
Murphy, 1B
2
0
0
0
Turbin, 2B
3
0
1
0
Hart, RF
3
0
0
0
Totals
29
0
5
0
Carolina
013
100
210
—
8
13
1
Frederick
000
000
000
—
0
5
1
E — Diaz, Turbin. DP–Carolina 4, Frederick 1. LOB–Carolina 8, Frederick 3. 2B–Erceg, Aviles, Wilson, Turbin. 3B–xx. HR—Clark (1). SF–xx. SB–Stokes (2), Diaz (1). CS—xx. PO—Gatewood.
Carolina Mudcats IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
C. Ponce (W, 1-0)
7
4
0
0
0
5
Q. Torres-Costa
1
0
0
0
1
2
N. Griep
1
1
0
0
0
0
Frederick Keys IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
B. Gonzalez (L, 0-1)
3
6
4
3
2
1
M. Burke
3 2/3
5
3
3
2
3
C. Turnipseed
2 1/3
2
1
1
2
2
