April 9, 2017 11:30 PM

Ponce, Diaz spur Carolina Mudcats to 8-0 win over Frederick

Associated Press

FREDERICK, Md.

Isan Diaz had three hits and scored two runs, and Cody Ponce allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Frederick Keys 8-0 on Sunday.

Ponce (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five.

Up 1-0 in the third, Carolina added to its lead when it put up three runs, including a solo home run by Trent Clark.

Brian Gonzalez (0-1) went three innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Sunday’s box score

Carolina Mudcats

ab

r

h

bi

Clark, CF

5

1

1

1

Aviles, DH

4

0

2

1

Diaz, SS

4

2

3

1

Erceg, 3B

4

2

1

1

Gatewood, 1B

3

1

2

2

Wilson, RF

5

0

1

1

Ghelfi, C

5

0

0

0

Rijo, 2B

3

1

1

1

Stokes, LF

4

1

2

0

Totals

37

8

13

8

Frederick Keys

ab

r

h

bi

Andujar, SS

4

0

0

0

Hays, CF

4

0

1

0

Mountcastle, DH

4

0

0

0

Mercedes, C

3

0

2

0

Gassaway, LF

3

0

0

0

Reyes, 3B

3

0

1

0

Murphy, 1B

2

0

0

0

Turbin, 2B

3

0

1

0

Hart, RF

3

0

0

0

Totals

29

0

5

0

Carolina

013

100

210

8

13

1

Frederick

000

000

000

0

5

1

E — Diaz, Turbin. DP–Carolina 4, Frederick 1. LOB–Carolina 8, Frederick 3. 2B–Erceg, Aviles, Wilson, Turbin. 3B–xx. HR—Clark (1). SF–xx. SB–Stokes (2), Diaz (1). CS—xx. PO—Gatewood.

Carolina Mudcats IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

C. Ponce (W, 1-0)

7

4

0

0

0

5

Q. Torres-Costa

1

0

0

0

1

2

N. Griep

1

1

0

0

0

0

Frederick Keys IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

B. Gonzalez (L, 0-1)

3

6

4

3

2

1

M. Burke

3 2/3

5

3

3

2

3

C. Turnipseed

2 1/3

2

1

1

2

2

T-2:37. A-4,328.

