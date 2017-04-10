Martin’s single leads Buies Creek to 3-2 win over Myrtle Beach

Jason Martin hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Buies Creek Astros a 3-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Monday.
Johnny Sewald scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double.
The Astros tied the score 2-2 when Ryne Birk hit an RBI single, bringing home Kyle Tucker in the fourth.
Yoanys Quiala (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Myrtle Beach starter Casey Bloomquist (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game. Riley Ferrell retired the side in order for his second save of the season.
Monday’s box score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans
ab
r
h
bi
Sepulveda, 2B
4
0
0
0
Higgins, DH
4
0
1
0
Giambrone, SS
3
1
0
0
Martinez, RF
3
0
0
0
Rose, 1B
4
0
0
0
Pearson, C
4
1
0
0
Hodges, 3B
3
0
1
0
Garcia, LF
3
0
0
0
a-Spingola, PH
1
0
0
0
Myers, CF
3
0
0
0
Totals
32
2
2
0
a-lined out for Garcia in the 9th
Buies Creek Astros
ab
r
h
bi
Martin, LF
4
0
1
1
Straw, RF
4
1
1
0
Tucker, DH
4
1
1
0
Correa, C
3
0
1
1
Birk, 3B
3
0
1
1
Porter, 1B
3
0
0
0
Duarte, 2B
3
0
0
0
Sewald, CF
3
1
1
0
van der Meer, SS
3
0
1
0
Totals
30
3
7
3
Myrtle Beach
100
100
000
—
2
2
1
Buies Creek
100
011
00X
—
3
7
3
E — Bloomquist, Duarte 2, van der Meer. DP–Myrtle Beach 1, Buies Creek 0. LOB–Myrtle Beach 7, Buies Creek 3. 2B–Hodges, Correa, Sewald, van der Meer. SB–Tucker (1). CS—Martin (1).
Myrtle Beach Pelicans IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
C. Bloomquist (L, 0-1)
5
6
3
3
0
5
J. Minch
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
1
C. Brooks
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
1
Buies Creek Astros IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
F. Valdez
4
1
2
0
4
6
Y. Quiala (W, 1-0)
4
1
0
0
0
8
R. Ferrell (S, 2)
1
0
0
0
0
2
