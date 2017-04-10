Baseball

April 10, 2017 11:30 PM

Martin’s single leads Buies Creek to 3-2 win over Myrtle Beach

BUIES CREEK

Jason Martin hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Buies Creek Astros a 3-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Monday.

Johnny Sewald scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double.

The Astros tied the score 2-2 when Ryne Birk hit an RBI single, bringing home Kyle Tucker in the fourth.

Yoanys Quiala (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Myrtle Beach starter Casey Bloomquist (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game. Riley Ferrell retired the side in order for his second save of the season.

Monday’s box score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

ab

r

h

bi

Sepulveda, 2B

4

0

0

0

Higgins, DH

4

0

1

0

Giambrone, SS

3

1

0

0

Martinez, RF

3

0

0

0

Rose, 1B

4

0

0

0

Pearson, C

4

1

0

0

Hodges, 3B

3

0

1

0

Garcia, LF

3

0

0

0

a-Spingola, PH

1

0

0

0

Myers, CF

3

0

0

0

Totals

32

2

2

0

a-lined out for Garcia in the 9th

Buies Creek Astros

ab

r

h

bi

Martin, LF

4

0

1

1

Straw, RF

4

1

1

0

Tucker, DH

4

1

1

0

Correa, C

3

0

1

1

Birk, 3B

3

0

1

1

Porter, 1B

3

0

0

0

Duarte, 2B

3

0

0

0

Sewald, CF

3

1

1

0

van der Meer, SS

3

0

1

0

Totals

30

3

7

3

Myrtle Beach

100

100

000

2

2

1

Buies Creek

100

011

00X

3

7

3

E — Bloomquist, Duarte 2, van der Meer. DP–Myrtle Beach 1, Buies Creek 0. LOB–Myrtle Beach 7, Buies Creek 3. 2B–Hodges, Correa, Sewald, van der Meer. SB–Tucker (1). CS—Martin (1).

Myrtle Beach Pelicans IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

C. Bloomquist (L, 0-1)

5

6

3

3

0

5

J. Minch

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

C. Brooks

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

1

Buies Creek Astros IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

F. Valdez

4

1

2

0

4

6

Y. Quiala (W, 1-0)

4

1

0

0

0

8

R. Ferrell (S, 2)

1

0

0

0

0

2

WP- F. Valdez.

T-2:19. A-504.

