Diplan leads Carolina to 2-1 win over Wilmington

Marcos Diplan pitched five scoreless innings, leading the Carolina Mudcats over the Wilmington Blue Rocks 2-1 on Monday.
Nate Griep struck Roman Collins out with a runner on third to end the game for his first save of the season.
Diplan (1-0) struck out five and walked three to pick up the win.
Carolina started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Trent Clark advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Isan Diaz and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Diaz.
After Carolina added a run in the fifth when Weston Wilson scored on a forceout, the Blue Rocks cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Colton Frabasilio hit an RBI single, driving in Collins.
A.J. Puckett (0-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked four.
Monday’s box score
Carolina Mudcats
ab
r
h
bi
Clark, CF
2
1
0
0
Aviles, SS
4
0
0
1
Diaz, 2B
3
0
0
1
Erceg, 3B
4
0
1
0
Gatewood, DH
3
0
1
0
McDowell, C
4
0
0
0
Wilson, 1B
3
1
0
0
Strokes, LF
2
0
0
0
Belonis, RF
2
0
0
0
Totals
27
2
2
2
Wilmington Blue Rocks
ab
r
h
bi
Lopez, SS
3
0
0
0
Burt, 2B
3
0
0
0
Hernandez, CF
4
0
0
0
Downes, RF
3
0
1
0
Miller, LF
4
0
0
0
Vallot, C
4
0
0
0
Collins, 1B
3
1
1
0
Franco, 3B
3
0
1
0
Frabasilio, DH
3
0
1
1
Totals
30
1
4
1
Carolina
100
010
000
—
2
2
2
Wilmington
000
000
010
—
1
4
2
E — Erceg, Belonis, Valot 2. DP– Carolina 0, Wilmington 0. LOB–Carolina 5, Wilmington 6. 2B–Gatewood. 3B–Downes. SF–Diaz. SB–Clark (1), Collins (1). CS—Downes. PO—Burt.
Carolina Mudcats IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
M. Diplan (W, 1-0)
5
0
0
0
3
5
F. Peralta
3
3
1
0
1
3
N. Griep (S, 1)
1
1
0
0
0
3
Wilmington Blue Rocks IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
A. Puckett (L, 0-1)
5
1
2
0
4
6
J. Kalish
3
1
0
0
0
4
R. Lovelady
1
0
0
0
0
1
Comments