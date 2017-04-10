Baseball

April 10, 2017 11:30 PM

Diplan leads Carolina to 2-1 win over Wilmington

From News Release

WILMINGTON

Marcos Diplan pitched five scoreless innings, leading the Carolina Mudcats over the Wilmington Blue Rocks 2-1 on Monday.

Nate Griep struck Roman Collins out with a runner on third to end the game for his first save of the season.

Diplan (1-0) struck out five and walked three to pick up the win.

Carolina started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Trent Clark advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Isan Diaz and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Diaz.

After Carolina added a run in the fifth when Weston Wilson scored on a forceout, the Blue Rocks cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Colton Frabasilio hit an RBI single, driving in Collins.

A.J. Puckett (0-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked four.

Monday’s box score

Carolina Mudcats

ab

r

h

bi

Clark, CF

2

1

0

0

Aviles, SS

4

0

0

1

Diaz, 2B

3

0

0

1

Erceg, 3B

4

0

1

0

Gatewood, DH

3

0

1

0

McDowell, C

4

0

0

0

Wilson, 1B

3

1

0

0

Strokes, LF

2

0

0

0

Belonis, RF

2

0

0

0

Totals

27

2

2

2

Wilmington Blue Rocks

ab

r

h

bi

Lopez, SS

3

0

0

0

Burt, 2B

3

0

0

0

Hernandez, CF

4

0

0

0

Downes, RF

3

0

1

0

Miller, LF

4

0

0

0

Vallot, C

4

0

0

0

Collins, 1B

3

1

1

0

Franco, 3B

3

0

1

0

Frabasilio, DH

3

0

1

1

Totals

30

1

4

1

Carolina

100

010

000

2

2

2

Wilmington

000

000

010

1

4

2

E — Erceg, Belonis, Valot 2. DP– Carolina 0, Wilmington 0. LOB–Carolina 5, Wilmington 6. 2B–Gatewood. 3B–Downes. SF–Diaz. SB–Clark (1), Collins (1). CS—Downes. PO—Burt.

Carolina Mudcats IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

M. Diplan (W, 1-0)

5

0

0

0

3

5

F. Peralta

3

3

1

0

1

3

N. Griep (S, 1)

1

1

0

0

0

3

Wilmington Blue Rocks IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

A. Puckett (L, 0-1)

5

1

2

0

4

6

J. Kalish

3

1

0

0

0

4

R. Lovelady

1

0

0

0

0

1

T-2:37. A-2,383.

Related content

Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Buies Creek Astros manager has everything he needs at new home

View more video

Sports Videos