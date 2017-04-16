Baseball

April 16, 2017 11:30 PM

Banks leads Winston-Salem to 6-2 win over Buies Creek

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM

Tanner Banks struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Winston-Salem Dash over the Buies Creek Astros in a 6-2 win on Sunday.

Banks (2-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two runs and two hits.

Down 2-0, the Dash cut into the lead in the third inning when Ronald Bueno hit an RBI single, driving in Jake Fincher.

The Dash later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Framber Valdez (0-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Despite the loss, Buies Creek is 6-2 against Winston-Salem this season.

Sunday’s box score

Buies Creek Astros

ab

r

h

bi

Martin, DH

2

0

1

0

Straw, CF

4

1

0

0

Tucker, LF

4

1

1

2

McCall, 1B

4

0

0

0

Birk, 2B

4

0

1

0

Correa, C

3

0

0

0

Sewald, RF

3

0

0

0

Duarte, SS

2

0

0

0

Michelena, 3B

3

0

0

0

Totals

29

2

3

2

Winston-Salem Dash

ab

r

h

bi

Fincher, CF

4

1

1

0

Bueno, SS

3

1

2

2

Collins, DH

3

1

1

1

Conlan, 3B

3

0

1

0

Silverio, LF

4

1

1

1

Schnurbusch, RF

4

0

0

0

Thomas, 1B

4

0

2

0

Gonzalez, C

3

2

2

1

Mendick, 2B

3

0

1

1

Totals

31

6

11

6

Buies Creek

200

000

000

2

3

1

Winston-Salem

001

012

11X

6

11

0

E — Garza. DP–Buies Creek 1, Winston-Salem 1. LOB–Buies Creek 4, Winston-Salem 7. 2B–Collins, Mendick. HR—Tucker (3). SF–Bueno. PO—Mendick

Buies Creek Astros IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

F. Valdez (L, 0-1)

5

4

3

3

2

7

R. Garza

1 1/3

5

2

2

1

1

N. Hernandez

1 2/3

2

1

1

1

1

Winston-Salem Dash IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

T. Banks (W, 2-0)

6

2

2

2

2

9

Y. Peralta

2

0

0

0

1

2

R. Riga

1

1

0

0

0

2

WP-Valdez 2, Garza, Hernandez. HBP-Correa, Mendick

T-2:33. A-2,477.

