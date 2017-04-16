Banks leads Winston-Salem to 6-2 win over Buies Creek

Tanner Banks struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Winston-Salem Dash over the Buies Creek Astros in a 6-2 win on Sunday.
Banks (2-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two runs and two hits.
Down 2-0, the Dash cut into the lead in the third inning when Ronald Bueno hit an RBI single, driving in Jake Fincher.
The Dash later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.
Framber Valdez (0-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.
Despite the loss, Buies Creek is 6-2 against Winston-Salem this season.
Sunday’s box score
Buies Creek Astros
ab
r
h
bi
Martin, DH
2
0
1
0
Straw, CF
4
1
0
0
Tucker, LF
4
1
1
2
McCall, 1B
4
0
0
0
Birk, 2B
4
0
1
0
Correa, C
3
0
0
0
Sewald, RF
3
0
0
0
Duarte, SS
2
0
0
0
Michelena, 3B
3
0
0
0
Totals
29
2
3
2
Winston-Salem Dash
ab
r
h
bi
Fincher, CF
4
1
1
0
Bueno, SS
3
1
2
2
Collins, DH
3
1
1
1
Conlan, 3B
3
0
1
0
Silverio, LF
4
1
1
1
Schnurbusch, RF
4
0
0
0
Thomas, 1B
4
0
2
0
Gonzalez, C
3
2
2
1
Mendick, 2B
3
0
1
1
Totals
31
6
11
6
Buies Creek
200
000
000
—
2
3
1
Winston-Salem
001
012
11X
—
6
11
0
E — Garza. DP–Buies Creek 1, Winston-Salem 1. LOB–Buies Creek 4, Winston-Salem 7. 2B–Collins, Mendick. HR—Tucker (3). SF–Bueno. PO—Mendick
Buies Creek Astros IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
F. Valdez (L, 0-1)
5
4
3
3
2
7
R. Garza
1 1/3
5
2
2
1
1
N. Hernandez
1 2/3
2
1
1
1
1
Winston-Salem Dash IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
T. Banks (W, 2-0)
6
2
2
2
2
9
Y. Peralta
2
0
0
0
1
2
R. Riga
1
1
0
0
0
2
