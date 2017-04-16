Stokes’ homer leads Carolina to 9-3 win over Frederick

Troy Stokes hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 9-3 win over the Frederick Keys on Sunday.
The home run by Stokes capped a three-run inning and tied the score 3-3 after Luis Aviles hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
The Mudcats took the lead for good in the seventh when Jake Gatewood hit an RBI double, bringing home Trent Clark.
Quintin Torres-Costa (2-0) got the win in relief while Franderlin Romero (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game. Jon Olczak pitched two scoreless innings for his second save of the season.
Sunday’s box score
Frederick Keys
ab
r
h
bi
Wilkerson, RF
4
1
1
0
Hays, CF
4
0
1
0
Mountcastle, DH
4
1
1
0
Gassaway, LF
4
1
2
2
Reyes, 3B
4
0
1
1
Murphy, 1B
4
0
0
0
Turbin, 2B
4
0
1
0
Levy, C
0
0
0
0
Mercedes, PR-C
3
0
0
0
Andujar, SS
3
0
1
0
Totals
34
3
8
3
Carolina Mudcats
ab
r
h
bi
Ray, CF
5
1
2
0
Clark, RF
3
1
1
1
Diaz, SS
5
1
1
0
Gatewood, DH
5
3
3
2
Aviles, 2B
4
1
2
2
Stokes Jr., LF
3
1
1
2
McDowell, C
4
0
1
2
Wilson, 1B
3
0
1
0
Rijo, 3B
2
1
0
0
Totals
34
9
12
9
Frederick
100
020
000
—
3
8
1
Carolina
000
003
33X
—
9
12
0
E — Mercedes. DP–Frederick 0, Carolina 1. LOB–Frederick 7, Carolina 8. 2B–Wilkerson, Gassaway, Turbin, Mountcastle, Gatewood. 3B–Ray. HR—Stokes (2). SF–Clark. SB–Stokes (5), Rijo (2), Ray (1).
Frederick Keys IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
O. Peralta
5
1
0
0
4
9
F. Romero (L, 0-1)
1 2/3
8
6
6
1
1
M. Burke
1 1/3
3
3
3
0
0
Carolina Mudcats IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
C. Harber
4
4
1
1
1
3
Q. Torres-Costa (W, 2-0)
3
4
2
2
0
5
J. Olczak (S, 2)
2
0
0
0
0
4
Comments