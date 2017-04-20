Casali’s single leads Durham to 4-1 win over Indianapolis

Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 4-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday.
The single by Casali, part of a four-run inning, gave the Bulls a 2-1 lead before Mike Marjama hit a two-run home run later in the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Indianapolis broke a scoreless tie on a double by Austin Meadows that scored Gift Ngoepe.
Ryne Stanek (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cody Dickson (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.
Thursday’s box score
Durham Bulls
ab
r
h
bi
Hager, SS
3
0
1
0
Goetzman, CF-LF
3
0
1
0
Bauers, LF-1B
4
1
1
0
Gillaspie, 1B
4
0
1
0
Gotta, PR-CF
0
1
0
0
Leonard, 3B
3
1
0
0
Casali, C
4
0
1
2
Varona, RF
4
0
0
0
Marjama, DH
4
1
3
2
Wong, 2B
4
0
2
0
Totals
33
4
10
4
Indianapolis Indians
ab
r
h
bi
Moroff, 2B
4
0
0
0
Ngoepe, SS
4
1
2
0
Meadows, CF
4
0
2
1
Diaz, C
4
0
0
0
Terdoslavich, 1B
4
0
0
0
Bostick, LF
3
0
1
0
Rogers, DH
3
0
1
0
Wood, 3B
2
0
0
0
Feliz, RF
3
0
1
0
Totals
31
1
7
1
Durham
000
000
004
—
4
10
0
Indianapolis
000
001
000
—
1
7
0
DP–Durham 2, Indianapolis 3. LOB–Durham 5, Indianapolis 4. 2B–Goetzman, Meadows. HR—Marjama (4). SB–Wood (1). CS—Varona, Feliz. PO—Feliz.
Durham Bulls IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Yarbrough
7
6
1
1
0
3
Stanek (W, 1-0)
2
1
0
0
1
2
Indianapolis Indians IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Holmes
6
5
0
0
1
7
Barbato
2
1
0
0
0
1
Dickson (L, 0-2)
0
2
3
3
1
0
Schugel
1
2
1
1
0
0
