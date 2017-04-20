Baseball

April 20, 2017 11:30 PM

Casali’s single leads Durham to 4-1 win over Indianapolis

From News Release

INDIANAPOLIS

Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 4-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday.

The single by Casali, part of a four-run inning, gave the Bulls a 2-1 lead before Mike Marjama hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Indianapolis broke a scoreless tie on a double by Austin Meadows that scored Gift Ngoepe.

Ryne Stanek (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cody Dickson (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Thursday’s box score

Durham Bulls

ab

r

h

bi

Hager, SS

3

0

1

0

Goetzman, CF-LF

3

0

1

0

Bauers, LF-1B

4

1

1

0

Gillaspie, 1B

4

0

1

0

Gotta, PR-CF

0

1

0

0

Leonard, 3B

3

1

0

0

Casali, C

4

0

1

2

Varona, RF

4

0

0

0

Marjama, DH

4

1

3

2

Wong, 2B

4

0

2

0

Totals

33

4

10

4

Indianapolis Indians

ab

r

h

bi

Moroff, 2B

4

0

0

0

Ngoepe, SS

4

1

2

0

Meadows, CF

4

0

2

1

Diaz, C

4

0

0

0

Terdoslavich, 1B

4

0

0

0

Bostick, LF

3

0

1

0

Rogers, DH

3

0

1

0

Wood, 3B

2

0

0

0

Feliz, RF

3

0

1

0

Totals

31

1

7

1

Durham

000

000

004

4

10

0

Indianapolis

000

001

000

1

7

0

DP–Durham 2, Indianapolis 3. LOB–Durham 5, Indianapolis 4. 2B–Goetzman, Meadows. HR—Marjama (4). SB–Wood (1). CS—Varona, Feliz. PO—Feliz.

Durham Bulls IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Yarbrough

7

6

1

1

0

3

Stanek (W, 1-0)

2

1

0

0

1

2

Indianapolis Indians IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Holmes

6

5

0

0

1

7

Barbato

2

1

0

0

0

1

Dickson (L, 0-2)

0

2

3

3

1

0

Schugel

1

2

1

1

0

0

HBP-Hager.

T-2:32. A-5,048.

