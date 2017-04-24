Baseball

April 24, 2017 11:30 PM

Erceg, Stokes lead Carolina to 6-1 win over Buies Creek

From News Release

ZEBULON

Lucas Erceg hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, and Troy Stokes hit a three-run home run and had two hits as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Buies Creek Astros 6-1 on Sunday.

The single by Erceg capped a two-run inning and gave the Mudcats a 2-1 lead after Corey Ray hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Mudcats later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Stokes hit a three-run home run, while Erceg hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Carolina right-hander Corbin Burnes (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Elieser Hernandez (1-2) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.

Sunday’s box score

Buies Creek Astros

ab

r

h

bi

Martin, RF

4

0

0

1

Straw, LF

4

0

0

0

Tucker, CF

4

0

1

0

McCall, 1B

3

0

0

0

Birk, 2B

3

0

0

0

Hermelyn, C

3

0

0

0

Porter, DH

4

0

1

0

Duarte, 3B

3

0

1

0

Sierra SS

2

1

1

0

Totals

30

1

4

1

Carolina Mudcats

ab

r

h

bi

Ray, DH

3

1

1

1

Stokes Jr., LF

3

2

2

3

Diaz, 2B

4

0

1

0

Erceg, 3B

4

1

2

2

Gatewood, 1B

3

0

1

0

Clark, CF

4

0

1

0

Aviles, SS

4

1

1

0

McDowell, C

4

0

0

0

Belonis, RF

2

1

0

0

Totals

31

6

9

6

Buies Creek

001

000

000

1

4

0

Carolina

000

002

31X

6

9

2

E — McDowell, Gatewood. DP–Buies Creek 2, Carolina 0. LOB–Buies Creek 6, Carolina 5. 2B–Ray. 3B–Sierra. HR—Stokes Jr. (3), Erceg (1). SB–Stokes Jr. (7), Aviles (8), Ray (3). CS—Duarte. PO—Duarte

Buies Creek IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Hernandez (L, 1-2)

5

4

2

2

1

9

Deemes

1 2/3

3

2

2

1

1

Sierra

1 1/3

2

2

2

1

3

Carolina Mudcats IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Burnes (W, 1-0)

6

3

1

1

2

9

Olczak

2

1

0

0

1

2

Griep

1

0

0

0

1

1

WP-Hernandez. HBP-Olczak

T-2:40. A-808.

