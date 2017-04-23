Baseball

April 23, 2017 11:30 PM

Louisville beats Durham 4-3 in walk-off finish

LOUISVILLE

Beau Amaral scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 13th inning, as the Louisville Bats defeated the Durham Bulls 4-3 on Sunday.

After Durham’s Willy Adames hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th, Louisville tied the score 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Jesse Winker hit an RBI single, bringing home Rob Brantly.

Reliever Nick Routt (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two over one scoreless inning. Michael McKenry (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the International League game.

Winker singled four times in the win.

Sunday’s box score

Durham Bulls

ab

r

h

bi

Hager, 2B

6

0

1

0

Adames, SS

5

0

1

1

Gillaspie, 1B

6

0

0

0

Leonard, 3B

6

1

2

1

Casali, DH

5

0

1

0

- Wong, PR-DH

1

0

0

0

- McKenry, P

0

0

0

0

Marjama, C

6

0

2

0

Varona, RF

4

0

0

0

Goetzman, LF

5

1

2

1

Gotta, CF

5

1

2

0

Totals

49

3

11

3

Louisville Bats

ab

r

h

bi

Perez, SS

5

0

2

0

Herrera, 2B

5

1

1

2

Elizalde, LF

5

0

0

0

Mejias-Brean, 3B

5

0

0

0

Iribarren, DH

5

0

1

0

Brantly, C

5

1

2

0

Winker, RF

5

0

4

1

Wallach, 1B

4

0

0

0

Amaral, CF

3

2

0

0

Totals

42

4

10

3

Durham

010

000

0100010

3

11

2

Louisville

000

002

0000011

4

10

1

E — Adames, Goetzman, Perez. DP–Durham 4, Louisville 1. LOB–Durham 9, Louisville 7. 2B–Marjama, Gotta, Perez, Brantly. HR—Herrera (2). SB–Amaral (1), Perez (5). CS—Mejias-Brean.

Durham Bulls IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Ames

3

0

0

0

0

3

Fierro (BS, 1)

3

4

2

2

1

3

Wagner

2

1

0

0

0

0

Stanek

2

2

0

0

0

1

Winkler

2

3

1

1

1

2

McKenry (L, 0-1)

 2/3

0

1

1

2

1

Louisville Bats IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Wojciechowski

4

2

1

0

0

6

Mitchell

2

0

0

0

1

0

Coleman

2

4

1

1

1

5

Luetge

4

5

1

1

0

3

Routt (W, 1-0)

1

0

0

0

0

2

WP-McKenry, Luetge.

T-3:34. A-5,392.

