Louisville beats Durham 4-3 in walk-off finish

Beau Amaral scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 13th inning, as the Louisville Bats defeated the Durham Bulls 4-3 on Sunday.
After Durham’s Willy Adames hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th, Louisville tied the score 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Jesse Winker hit an RBI single, bringing home Rob Brantly.
Reliever Nick Routt (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two over one scoreless inning. Michael McKenry (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the International League game.
Winker singled four times in the win.
Sunday’s box score
Durham Bulls
ab
r
h
bi
Hager, 2B
6
0
1
0
Adames, SS
5
0
1
1
Gillaspie, 1B
6
0
0
0
Leonard, 3B
6
1
2
1
Casali, DH
5
0
1
0
- Wong, PR-DH
1
0
0
0
- McKenry, P
0
0
0
0
Marjama, C
6
0
2
0
Varona, RF
4
0
0
0
Goetzman, LF
5
1
2
1
Gotta, CF
5
1
2
0
Totals
49
3
11
3
Louisville Bats
ab
r
h
bi
Perez, SS
5
0
2
0
Herrera, 2B
5
1
1
2
Elizalde, LF
5
0
0
0
Mejias-Brean, 3B
5
0
0
0
Iribarren, DH
5
0
1
0
Brantly, C
5
1
2
0
Winker, RF
5
0
4
1
Wallach, 1B
4
0
0
0
Amaral, CF
3
2
0
0
Totals
42
4
10
3
Durham
010
000
0100010
—
3
11
2
Louisville
000
002
0000011
—
4
10
1
E — Adames, Goetzman, Perez. DP–Durham 4, Louisville 1. LOB–Durham 9, Louisville 7. 2B–Marjama, Gotta, Perez, Brantly. HR—Herrera (2). SB–Amaral (1), Perez (5). CS—Mejias-Brean.
Durham Bulls IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Ames
3
0
0
0
0
3
Fierro (BS, 1)
3
4
2
2
1
3
Wagner
2
1
0
0
0
0
Stanek
2
2
0
0
0
1
Winkler
2
3
1
1
1
2
McKenry (L, 0-1)
2/3
0
1
1
2
1
Louisville Bats IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Wojciechowski
4
2
1
0
0
6
Mitchell
2
0
0
0
1
0
Coleman
2
4
1
1
1
5
Luetge
4
5
1
1
0
3
Routt (W, 1-0)
1
0
0
0
0
2
