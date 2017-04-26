Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for Mudcats

Tonight’s ceremonial first pitch at Five County Stadium involved a special homecoming for Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. TSgt. Daigle received the ceremonial first pitch from his children Karley and Cameron and then surprised them by unveiling himself as the catcher.
