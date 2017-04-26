Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for Mudcats
Tonight’s ceremonial first pitch at Five County Stadium involved a special homecoming for Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. TSgt. Daigle received the ceremonial first pitch from his children Karley and Cameron and then surprised them by unveiling himself as the catcher.
Carolina Mudcats
More Videos
2:04
Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for Mudcats
0:13
Marlins game delayed as crowd cheers on 'Rally Cat'
0:20
Buies Creek Astros manager has everything he needs at new home
5:49
After death of Jose Fernandez, Marlins' Dee Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton talk about emotional game
3:48
Durham Bulls celebrate July 4th with game against Syracuse
0:13
Watch a stadium rise from a field at Fort Bragg
1:46
Major League Baseball comes to Fort Bragg
0:16
NC State's Chance Shepard hits a grand slam
0:15
NC State's Preston Palmeiro hits a two-run shot
1:36
Wolfpack baseball heads into NCAA Tournament play
0:44
Rangers' Rougned Odor said Jose Bautista looked like he wanted a confrontation
0:39
Rangers' Matt Bush declines to say whether he sent message to Blue Jays' Jose Bautista
Oscar Lopez, the general manager of Carolina League's newest member Buies Creek Astros, talks about Campbell's Jim Perry Stadium being more than enough for his team. It will be the Astros' home for the next two years, as they are set to move to Fayetteville in 2019.
VIDEO: Watch a timelapse of the Wolfpack's Chance Shepard hitting a grand slam home run in the seventh inning during N.C. State's 13-8 victory over Navy in the Raleigh Regional of the 2016 NCAA Division I Men’s Baseball Championship at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, June 3, 2016.
VIDEO: Watch a time lapse as the Wolfpack's Preston Palmeiro hits a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning during N.C. State's game against Navy in the Raleigh Regional of the 2016 NCAA Division I Men’s Baseball Championship at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, June 3, 2016.
The Tampa Rays were chosen by Major League Baseball to represent the sport to Cuba during President Obama’s trip. In Havana on March 21, Rays management and players talked about how baseball will bring the two countries together.