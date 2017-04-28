Baseball

Mudcats avoid the sweep with 9-7 series finale victory

ZEBULON

Luis Aviles, Corey Ray and Isan Diaz each had doubles in the eighth inning as the Mudcats rallied for five late runs en route to a 9-7 series finale victory against the Wood Ducks on Thursday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats trailed 5-4 heading into the their half of the eighth but went on to rally for five runs with help of four hits, two walks and a Down East (10-11) throwing error by reliever Tyler Davis.

Nate Griep (1-0, 2.45) earned the win for Carolina after entering in the eighth and pitching through the ninth.

The Mudcats were 6-for-14 with runners is scoring position in the series finale victory. The Wood Ducks won the series two games to one, and Carolina finished 5-8 during its longest homestand of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Mudcats next play on Friday in Frederick with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field.

Thursday’s box score

Down East Wood Ducks

ab

r

h

bi

Pinto, LF

5

1

1

0

Morgan, SS

5

1

1

1

La O, 2B

5

1

3

1

Garay, 1B

4

2

2

1

- Lara, PR

0

0

0

0

O’Neill, CF

4

0

1

0

Moorman, C

4

0

2

2

Clark, DH

4

1

1

0

Altmann, 3B

4

0

0

1

Beras, RF

4

1

3

1

Totals

39

7

14

7

Carolina Mudcats

ab

r

h

bi

Ray, CF

5

1

1

1

Stokes Jr., LF

5

0

1

0

Diaz, 2B

5

0

3

2

Erceg, DH

5

1

1

0

Gatewood, 1B

4

1

1

0

Aviles, SS

3

3

2

0

McDowell, C

3

1

2

2

Rijo, 3B

1

1

0

1

Belonis, RF

3

1

2

2

Totals

34

9

13

8

Down East

001

001

122

7

14

1

Carolina

010

003

05X

9

13

2

E — Davis, Diaz, Diplan. DP–Down East 0, Carolina 1. LOB–Down East 7, Carolina 8. 2B–Clark, La O, Diaz, Aviles, Ray. HR—Beras (3). SF–Rijo. SB–McDowell (3), Diaz (2). CS—O’Neill, McDowell, Belonis. PO—La O, Belonis

Team IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Springs

5 2/3

6

2

2

1

7

Bruce

0

2

2

2

2

0

Choplick (L, 0-1)

1 1/3

2

2

2

1

2

Davis

1

3

3

3

1

1

Carolina Mudcats IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Peralta

5

2

1

1

1

6

Diplan

2 2/3

8

4

4

0

1

Griep (W, 1-0)

1 1/3

4

2

2

1

0

WP-Diplan 2. HBP-Rijo

T-3:22. A-5,285.

