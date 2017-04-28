Mudcats avoid the sweep with 9-7 series finale victory

Luis Aviles, Corey Ray and Isan Diaz each had doubles in the eighth inning as the Mudcats rallied for five late runs en route to a 9-7 series finale victory against the Wood Ducks on Thursday afternoon at Five County Stadium.
The Mudcats trailed 5-4 heading into the their half of the eighth but went on to rally for five runs with help of four hits, two walks and a Down East (10-11) throwing error by reliever Tyler Davis.
Nate Griep (1-0, 2.45) earned the win for Carolina after entering in the eighth and pitching through the ninth.
The Mudcats were 6-for-14 with runners is scoring position in the series finale victory. The Wood Ducks won the series two games to one, and Carolina finished 5-8 during its longest homestand of the season.
UP NEXT:
The Mudcats next play on Friday in Frederick with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field.
Thursday’s box score
Down East Wood Ducks
ab
r
h
bi
Pinto, LF
5
1
1
0
Morgan, SS
5
1
1
1
La O, 2B
5
1
3
1
Garay, 1B
4
2
2
1
- Lara, PR
0
0
0
0
O’Neill, CF
4
0
1
0
Moorman, C
4
0
2
2
Clark, DH
4
1
1
0
Altmann, 3B
4
0
0
1
Beras, RF
4
1
3
1
Totals
39
7
14
7
Carolina Mudcats
ab
r
h
bi
Ray, CF
5
1
1
1
Stokes Jr., LF
5
0
1
0
Diaz, 2B
5
0
3
2
Erceg, DH
5
1
1
0
Gatewood, 1B
4
1
1
0
Aviles, SS
3
3
2
0
McDowell, C
3
1
2
2
Rijo, 3B
1
1
0
1
Belonis, RF
3
1
2
2
Totals
34
9
13
8
Down East
001
001
122
—
7
14
1
Carolina
010
003
05X
—
9
13
2
E — Davis, Diaz, Diplan. DP–Down East 0, Carolina 1. LOB–Down East 7, Carolina 8. 2B–Clark, La O, Diaz, Aviles, Ray. HR—Beras (3). SF–Rijo. SB–McDowell (3), Diaz (2). CS—O’Neill, McDowell, Belonis. PO—La O, Belonis
Team IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Springs
5 2/3
6
2
2
1
7
Bruce
0
2
2
2
2
0
Choplick (L, 0-1)
1 1/3
2
2
2
1
2
Davis
1
3
3
3
1
1
Carolina Mudcats IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Peralta
5
2
1
1
1
6
Diplan
2 2/3
8
4
4
0
1
Griep (W, 1-0)
1 1/3
4
2
2
1
0
Comments