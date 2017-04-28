Airman had a surprise for children at Carolina Mudcats game

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 Clay Council on pitching to Josh Hamilton in home run derby Pause 2:04 Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for Mudcats 0:20 Buies Creek Astros manager has everything he needs at new home 1:21 Buies Creek Astros pitcher talks about recovering from aneurysm in pitching arm 0:48 Pardoned brothers’ payout triggers fight over who gets a cut 0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 1:50 Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer 1:00 Police chiefs, residents stress trust, cooperation in PSA video 2:12 Charlotte police defend officers after one put a gun to the head of an unarmed man 3:16 Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Wednesday's ceremonial first pitch at Five County Stadium involved a special homecoming for Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. TSgt. Daigle received the ceremonial first pitch from his children Karley and Cameron and then surprised them by unveiling himself as the catcher. Carolina Mudcats