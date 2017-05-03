Baseball

May 03, 2017 11:30 PM

Harber and Rodriguez shut out Buies Creek, Carolina wins 3-0

From News Release

ZEBULON

Conor Harber and Wuilder Rodriguez combined for a shutout as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Buies Creek Astros 3-0 on Wednesday.

Harber (1-1) went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking four to pick up the win. Yoanys Quiala (3-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked one. Rodriguez pitched three scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

In the fourth inning, Carolina went up 2-0 after Lucas Erceg hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jake Gatewood. The Mudcats scored again in the seventh inning when Gatewood hit a solo home run.

Gatewood homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

The Astros were blanked for the second time this season, while the Mudcats’ staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Wednesday’s box score

xxx

Buies Creek Astros

ab

r

h

bi

Sewald, LF-CF

4

0

0

0

Straw, DH

3

0

1

0

Tucker, RF

3

0

0

0

McCall, 1B

3

0

1

0

Martin, CF

2

0

0

0

Porter, LF

2

0

0

0

Sierra, 3B

3

0

0

0

Birk, 2B

2

0

0

0

Correa, C

2

0

1

0

Duarte, SS

3

0

0

0

Totals

27

0

3

0

Carolina Mudcats

ab

r

h

bi

Clark, CF

4

1

1

0

Stokes Jr., LF

3

0

0

0

Diaz, DH

4

0

0

0

Erceg, 3B

4

1

1

1

Gatewood, 1B

2

1

2

2

Aviles, SS

3

0

0

0

Ghelfi, C

3

0

0

0

Rijo, 2B

2

0

0

0

Belonis, RF

3

0

1

0

Totals

28

3

5

3

Buies Creek

000

000

000

0

3

1

Carolina

000

200

10X

3

5

0

E — Valdez. DP–Buies Creek 0, Carolina 1. LOB–Buies Creek 5, Carolina 4. 2B–Straw, Correa; Erceg, Belonis. HR—Gatewood (5). SB–Tucker 2 (9), McCall (2); Gatewood (2). PO—Straw, Tucker.

Buies Creek Astros IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Quiala (L, 3-1)

5

4

2

2

1

6

Valdez

3

1

1

1

2

4

Carolina Mudcats IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Harber (W, 1-1)

6

2

0

0

4

4

Rodriguez (S, 1)

3

1

0

0

1

5

T-2:27. A-3,822.

