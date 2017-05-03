Harber and Rodriguez shut out Buies Creek, Carolina wins 3-0

Conor Harber and Wuilder Rodriguez combined for a shutout as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Buies Creek Astros 3-0 on Wednesday.
Harber (1-1) went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking four to pick up the win. Yoanys Quiala (3-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked one. Rodriguez pitched three scoreless innings for his first save of the season.
In the fourth inning, Carolina went up 2-0 after Lucas Erceg hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jake Gatewood. The Mudcats scored again in the seventh inning when Gatewood hit a solo home run.
Gatewood homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.
The Astros were blanked for the second time this season, while the Mudcats’ staff recorded their second shutout of the year.
Wednesday’s box score
Buies Creek Astros
ab
r
h
bi
Sewald, LF-CF
4
0
0
0
Straw, DH
3
0
1
0
Tucker, RF
3
0
0
0
McCall, 1B
3
0
1
0
Martin, CF
2
0
0
0
Porter, LF
2
0
0
0
Sierra, 3B
3
0
0
0
Birk, 2B
2
0
0
0
Correa, C
2
0
1
0
Duarte, SS
3
0
0
0
Totals
27
0
3
0
Carolina Mudcats
ab
r
h
bi
Clark, CF
4
1
1
0
Stokes Jr., LF
3
0
0
0
Diaz, DH
4
0
0
0
Erceg, 3B
4
1
1
1
Gatewood, 1B
2
1
2
2
Aviles, SS
3
0
0
0
Ghelfi, C
3
0
0
0
Rijo, 2B
2
0
0
0
Belonis, RF
3
0
1
0
Totals
28
3
5
3
Buies Creek
000
000
000
—
0
3
1
Carolina
000
200
10X
—
3
5
0
E — Valdez. DP–Buies Creek 0, Carolina 1. LOB–Buies Creek 5, Carolina 4. 2B–Straw, Correa; Erceg, Belonis. HR—Gatewood (5). SB–Tucker 2 (9), McCall (2); Gatewood (2). PO—Straw, Tucker.
Buies Creek Astros IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Quiala (L, 3-1)
5
4
2
2
1
6
Valdez
3
1
1
1
2
4
Carolina Mudcats IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Harber (W, 1-1)
6
2
0
0
4
4
Rodriguez (S, 1)
3
1
0
0
1
5
Comments