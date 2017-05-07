Yastrzemski hits walk-off double in 12th, Norfolk beats Durham 4-3

Mike Yastrzemski had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Norfolk Tides beat the Durham Bulls 4-3 on Sunday.
The Bulls took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Patrick Leonard hit a solo home run.
Reliever Richard Rodriguez (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one run and three hits over three innings. Andrew Kittredge (0-1) allowed two runs and got one out in the International League game.
For the Bulls, Casey Gillaspie tripled and singled twice. Jake Hager doubled and singled twice.
Sunday’s box score
Durham Bulls
AB
R
H
BI
Smith, DH
5
0
2
1
Goetzman, RF
6
0
0
0
Leonard, 3B
6
2
2
1
Bauers, LF
4
0
0
0
Casali, C
6
0
1
1
Gillaspie, 1B
5
0
3
0
Adames, SS
5
0
1
0
Hager, 2B
4
1
3
0
Field CF
4
0
0
0
Totals
45
3
12
3
Norfolk Tides
AB
R
H
BI
Giavotella, 2B
4
1
1
0
Yastrzemski, LF
5
1
1
2
Alvarez, RF
5
0
1
0
Andino, DH
4
0
1
1
Washington, 1B
5
0
1
0
Schoop, 3B
2
0
0
0
a- Dosch, PH-3B
2
0
1
0
Araiza, C
3
0
1
0
b- Sisco, PH-C
2
0
0
0
Janish, SS
5
0
0
0
Schafer, CF
3
2
1
0
Totals
40
4
8
3
Durham
001
000
010001
—
3
12
2
Norfolk
110
000
000002
—
4
8
0
E—Goetzman, Bauers. DP–Durham 2, Norfolk 1. LOB–Durham 12, Norfolk 9. 2B–Hager, Smith, Leonard, Araiza, Yastrzemski. 3B–Gillaspie. HR—Leonard (3). PO—Smith.
Durham Bulls IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Yarbrough
5 1/3
3
2
1
3
6
Winkler
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
Hu
1
0
0
0
0
2
Stanek
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
3
Kolarek
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
Ames
2
2
0
0
2
0
Kittredge (BS, 1)(L, 0-1)
1/3
2
2
2
1
0
Team IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Jackson
3
3
1
1
1
2
Bleier
3
1
0
0
0
2
McGough (BS, 1)
1 2/3
4
1
1
3
0
Yacabonis
1 1/3
1
0
0
1
0
Rodriguez (W, 2-1)
3
3
1
1
0
3
