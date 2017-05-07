Ray hits walk-off double in 10th, Carolina beats Frederick 5-4

Corey Ray had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Frederick Keys 5-4 on Sunday.
Carlos Belonis scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single.
The Keys tied the score 4-4 when Randolph Gassaway hit a two-run double in the fifth.
Reliever Nate Griep (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over one scoreless inning. Mitch Horacek (2-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out three in the Carolina League game.
Belonis singled four times, scoring two runs in the win.
Sunday’s box score
Frederick Keys
AB
R
H
BI
Wilkerson, 2B
5
1
1
0
Hays, CF
4
1
2
0
Mountcastle, SS
5
0
1
1
Gassaway, LF
4
0
1
2
Murphy, 1B
5
1
1
0
Rifaela, RF
3
0
0
0
Laurino, DH
4
0
0
0
Levy, C
4
0
0
0
Andujar, 3B
3
1
2
0
Totals
37
4
8
3
Carolina Mudcats
AB
R
H
BI
Ray, CF
5
0
2
3
Aviles, SS
5
0
2
0
Diaz, 2B
5
0
2
0
Gatewood, 1B
5
0
1
0
Erceg, 3B
5
0
1
0
Clark, DH
4
1
2
0
Stokes Jr., LF
5
1
1
1
McDowell, C
4
1
1
1
Belonis, RF
4
2
4
0
Totals
42
5
16
5
Frederick
001
120
0000
—
4
8
1
Carolina
020
200
0001
—
5
16
0
E — Wilkerson. DP–Frederick 1, Carolina 0. LOB–Frederick 7, Carolina 13. 2B–Mountcastle, Murphy, Wilkerson, Gassaway, Stokes Jr., McDowell. SB–Diaz (4), Aviles (12), Belonis 2 (3). CS—Diaz, Ray. PO—Diaz
Frederick Keys IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gonzalez
4
11
4
4
2
6
McGranahan
2
0
0
0
1
0
Burke
1 2/3
2
0
0
1
3
Horacek (L, 2-1)
1 2/3
3
1
1
0
3
Carolina Mudcats IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Peralta
4
4
2
1
1
6
Diplan
5
4
2
2
0
5
Griep (W, 3-0)
1
0
0
0
1
1
