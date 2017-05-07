Baseball

May 07, 2017 11:30 PM

Ray hits walk-off double in 10th, Carolina beats Frederick 5-4

From News Release

ZEBULON

Corey Ray had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Frederick Keys 5-4 on Sunday.

Carlos Belonis scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single.

The Keys tied the score 4-4 when Randolph Gassaway hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Reliever Nate Griep (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over one scoreless inning. Mitch Horacek (2-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out three in the Carolina League game.

Belonis singled four times, scoring two runs in the win.

Sunday’s box score

Frederick Keys

AB

R

H

BI

Wilkerson, 2B

5

1

1

0

Hays, CF

4

1

2

0

Mountcastle, SS

5

0

1

1

Gassaway, LF

4

0

1

2

Murphy, 1B

5

1

1

0

Rifaela, RF

3

0

0

0

Laurino, DH

4

0

0

0

Levy, C

4

0

0

0

Andujar, 3B

3

1

2

0

Totals

37

4

8

3

Carolina Mudcats

AB

R

H

BI

Ray, CF

5

0

2

3

Aviles, SS

5

0

2

0

Diaz, 2B

5

0

2

0

Gatewood, 1B

5

0

1

0

Erceg, 3B

5

0

1

0

Clark, DH

4

1

2

0

Stokes Jr., LF

5

1

1

1

McDowell, C

4

1

1

1

Belonis, RF

4

2

4

0

Totals

42

5

16

5

Frederick

001

120

0000

4

8

1

Carolina

020

200

0001

5

16

0

E — Wilkerson. DP–Frederick 1, Carolina 0. LOB–Frederick 7, Carolina 13. 2B–Mountcastle, Murphy, Wilkerson, Gassaway, Stokes Jr., McDowell. SB–Diaz (4), Aviles (12), Belonis 2 (3). CS—Diaz, Ray. PO—Diaz

Frederick Keys IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Gonzalez

4

11

4

4

2

6

McGranahan

2

0

0

0

1

0

Burke

1 2/3

2

0

0

1

3

Horacek (L, 2-1)

1 2/3

3

1

1

0

3

Carolina Mudcats IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Peralta

4

4

2

1

1

6

Diplan

5

4

2

2

0

5

Griep (W, 3-0)

1

0

0

0

1

1

WP-Gonzalez. HBP-Peralta

T-3:32. A-2,506.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mudcats player surprises girlfriend with on-the-field proposal

Mudcats player surprises girlfriend with on-the-field proposal 2:44

Mudcats player surprises girlfriend with on-the-field proposal
Mudcats' fan catches foul ball in beer cup 0:45

Mudcats' fan catches foul ball in beer cup

Mudcats pull off the old 'hidden ball trick' for an out 1:15

Mudcats pull off the old 'hidden ball trick' for an out

View More Video

Sports Videos