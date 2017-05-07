Baseball

May 07, 2017 11:30 PM

Martin leads Buies Creek to 12-6 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

Jason Martin hit three home runs and drove in five runs, as the Buies Creek Astros defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 12-6 on Sunday.

Martin hit a solo shot in the first, a three-run shot in the second and a solo shot in the fourth. Kyle Tucker homered twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Buies Creek starter Matt Bower (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Kellogg (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and seven hits over four innings.

In the losing effort, the Pelicans recorded a season-high four doubles. Daniel Spingola doubled twice and singled, driving in four runs for the Pelicans.

Sunday’s box score

Buies Creek Astros

AB

R

H

BI

Martin, LF

6

3

3

5

Michelena, 3B

5

1

1

0

Tucker, CF

4

3

2

3

Porter, DH

5

2

3

1

Birk, 2B

4

0

0

0

Sierra, SS

5

1

1

3

McCall, 1B

4

0

2

0

de Oleo, C

4

1

1

0

Sewald, RF

5

1

0

0

Totals

42

12

13

12

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

AB

R

H

BI

Sepulveda, 2B

5

1

1

0

Higgins, DH

4

0

1

0

Giambrone, SS

5

0

1

0

Martinez, RF

5

1

2

1

Rose, 1B

5

1

1

0

Hodges, 3B

2

2

0

0

Alamo, C

4

1

2

0

Spingola, LF

4

0

3

4

Garcia, CF

4

0

0

1

Totals

38

6

11

6

Buies Creek

440

103

000

12

13

2

Myrtle Beach

100

300

020

6

11

2

E — Sepulveda. DP–Buies Creek 1, Myrtle Beach 0. LOB–Buies Creek 7, Myrtle Beach 8. 2B–McCall, Spingola, Giambrone, Rose. HR—Martin 3 (5), Sierra (1), Tucker 2 (8), Porter (3).

Buies Creek Astros IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Bower (W, 2-0)

5

7

4

4

1

3

Deemes

2

4

2

2

0

4

Hernandez

2

0

0

0

0

1

Myrtle Beach Pelicans IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Kellogg (L, 1-2)

4

7

9

8

2

7

Thorpe

2

3

3

0

0

1

Norwood

2

2

0

0

1

3

HBP-Birk, Hodges

T-3:04. A-2,974.

