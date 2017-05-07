Martin leads Buies Creek to 12-6 win over Myrtle Beach

Jason Martin hit three home runs and drove in five runs, as the Buies Creek Astros defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 12-6 on Sunday.
Martin hit a solo shot in the first, a three-run shot in the second and a solo shot in the fourth. Kyle Tucker homered twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.
Buies Creek starter Matt Bower (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Kellogg (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and seven hits over four innings.
In the losing effort, the Pelicans recorded a season-high four doubles. Daniel Spingola doubled twice and singled, driving in four runs for the Pelicans.
Sunday’s box score
Buies Creek Astros
AB
R
H
BI
Martin, LF
6
3
3
5
Michelena, 3B
5
1
1
0
Tucker, CF
4
3
2
3
Porter, DH
5
2
3
1
Birk, 2B
4
0
0
0
Sierra, SS
5
1
1
3
McCall, 1B
4
0
2
0
de Oleo, C
4
1
1
0
Sewald, RF
5
1
0
0
Totals
42
12
13
12
Myrtle Beach Pelicans
AB
R
H
BI
Sepulveda, 2B
5
1
1
0
Higgins, DH
4
0
1
0
Giambrone, SS
5
0
1
0
Martinez, RF
5
1
2
1
Rose, 1B
5
1
1
0
Hodges, 3B
2
2
0
0
Alamo, C
4
1
2
0
Spingola, LF
4
0
3
4
Garcia, CF
4
0
0
1
Totals
38
6
11
6
Buies Creek
440
103
000
—
12
13
2
Myrtle Beach
100
300
020
—
6
11
2
E — Sepulveda. DP–Buies Creek 1, Myrtle Beach 0. LOB–Buies Creek 7, Myrtle Beach 8. 2B–McCall, Spingola, Giambrone, Rose. HR—Martin 3 (5), Sierra (1), Tucker 2 (8), Porter (3).
Buies Creek Astros IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Bower (W, 2-0)
5
7
4
4
1
3
Deemes
2
4
2
2
0
4
Hernandez
2
0
0
0
0
1
Myrtle Beach Pelicans IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Kellogg (L, 1-2)
4
7
9
8
2
7
Thorpe
2
3
3
0
0
1
Norwood
2
2
0
0
1
3
Comments