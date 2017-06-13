Durham can’t close the gap, fall on the road to Columbus

The Durham Bulls went on the road and dropped the first of their three-game series with Columbus, 3-2.
Wilson Ramos, in his Durham debut, finished 2-for-4 with a homer, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulls fall in the first game of a six-game road trip. Columbus (31-32) took a 2-1 lead after one inning of play, and tacked on an insurance run in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie.
Ramos, in Durham while he rehabs an injury, quickly made his presence felt, nailing a solo homer in the top of the first. The Clippers added two unearned runs, both walks with the bases loaded, in the first to go up two runs.
In the sixth, Michael McKenry singled a line drive to score Shane Peterson to tie the game. Columbus scored the final run of the night when Erik Kratz took advantage of a throwing error from Willy Adames. The Bulls (39-24) only managed one hit in the top of the ninth, a bunt by Keon Wong. Wong was then thrown out at second during a steal attempt. Johnny Field and Adames each struck out to end the game.
Louis Head (1-0) picked up the win for the Clippers.
