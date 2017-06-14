Durham bounces back, shuts out Columbus

Durham bounced back from a series-opening loss to Columbus by blanking the Clippers, 11-0, Wednesday.
Pitcher Brent Honeywell (6-5, 4.22) struck out seven batters in six innings for the win, but got some help from the bullpen in the Bulls first shutout since May 30 and their seventh this season. Brad Boxberger struck out three in one inning. Ryne Stanek, in his return to the Bulls from Tampa Bay, and Adam Kolarek also pitch an inning apiece.
Offensively, Durham (40-24) had one of their best nights of the season, collecting 15 hits, their second most this season, and a season-high 15 runs. Each player in the lineup got a hit, led by Shane Peterson, who has been hot the last three games, with three hits and two RBIs. Johnny Field, Casey Gillaspie and Kean Wong each picked up a pair of hits.
The Bulls and Clippers (31-33) went three scoreless innings before Durham setoff the offensive explosion. It started in the fourth, when the Bulls went up 4-0.
Peterson, Field and Mike Marjama each homered for the Bulls. Peterson and Marjama both his two-run shots for Durham, who hit three home runs in a game for the third time this season. Michael Peoples (1-4) took the loss, giving up six hits and four runs in 3.1 innings of work.
Comments