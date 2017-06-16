‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field

Bull Durham, starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon, was filmed at the Durham Athletic Park and in and around Durham and Raleigh. The movie helped propel the Durham Bulls baseball team into the national spotlight.
Wednesday's ceremonial first pitch at Five County Stadium involved a special homecoming for Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. TSgt. Daigle received the ceremonial first pitch from his children Karley and Cameron and then surprised them by unveiling himself as the catcher.
Oscar Lopez, the general manager of Carolina League's newest member Buies Creek Astros, talks about Campbell's Jim Perry Stadium being more than enough for his team. It will be the Astros' home for the next two years, as they are set to move to Fayetteville in 2019.