June 17, 2017 12:09 AM

Field, Adames lead Durham to 5-3 win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Johnny Field hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, and Willy Adames had three hits and two RBI as the Durham Bulls defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 5-3 on Friday.

The double by Field, part of a two-run inning, gave the Bulls a 4-3 lead before Adames hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Adames hit an RBI double, driving in Wilson Ramos in the first inning to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead. The Mud Hens came back to take a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning when Bryan Holaday hit a two-run home run.

Durham tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Jake Bauers hit an RBI double, bringing home Ramos.

Andrew Kittredge (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Blaine Hardy (3-1) took the loss in the International League game. Neil Wagner retired the side in order for his third save of the season.

Durham improved to 3-1 against Toledo this season.

